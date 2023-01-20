ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Tide Waves Expose Secret 'Party' Island Off California Coast

By Logan DeLoye
 5 days ago
Photo: Moment RF

King Tide waves near the San Francisco Bay recently uncovered a secret island that only reveals itself a few times a year when conditions are ideal. According to SFGate , the "dramatic low tide" of the waves exposes a sandbar near Emeryville Marina known as Ashby Shoal. The popular spot is typically a nuisance to boaters, but becomes the place to be for mere hours each year.

Ashby Shoal is believed to exist because of an abundance of sand being dumped near the marina during a construction project in the mid 1900's. After studying tide tables to map out the exact days that the shoal would rise, local boaters took advantage of the small "island" and began throwing parties on it in 1970. The tradition has continued throughout the years as locals gather to enjoy the island while it sits above sea level. SFGate mentioned that there was even a wedding thrown on Ashby Shoal in 1991.

Parties on the island can range from just a few, to over 100 people depending on how fast word travels. Word of the island's rare appearance is often spread by Cal Sailing Club member Paul Kamen , but you don't need an invitation to join in on the fun while it lasts!

Comments / 3

Kai Schumann
5d ago

We don’t have a picture of it - hey just throw in a picture from the Virgin Islands - nobody will notice…

Reply
4
Comments / 0

