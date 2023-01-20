Read full article on original website
DoingItLocal
CONVICTED FELONS ARRESTED AT TRUMBULL MALL IN STOLEN CAR
#Trumbull CT– Trumbull Police arrested two (2) men with lengthy criminal histories after they were caught driving in a stolen car at the Trumbull Mall Monday afternoon, January 24. Police located the stolen Nissan Altima driving in the mall parking lot where the vehicle was recovered and the occupants were apprehended. Elliot Echevarria, age 38, and Jose Manuel Santini, age 43, both of New Haven were arrested and charged for their involvement in this incident.
hamlethub.com
Robbery at gunpoint, Milford police make arrest
On December 3, 2022, at approximately 7:01 pm, Milford Police were dispatched to 3 Maple Street, on a report of a robbery at gunpoint. The victim stated that they listed a vehicle on Offer Up and was scheduled to show the vehicle to a potential buyer. A male arrived on foot and the victim accompanied him on a test drive of the vehicle.
Man Injured In Fight Outside Stop & Shop In Trumbull
Two men outside a supermarket store were arrested after allegedly getting into a fight and causing a disturbance. The incident took place in Fairfield County at the Stop & Shop on Quality Street in Trumbull on Friday, Jan. 20. Robert Zacchia, age 55, of Trumbull, and Emmanuel Andriotis, age 19,...
Yale Daily News
New Haven Public Schools security guard charged after shooting at 14-year-old
A security guard at a public elementary school in New Haven was arrested on Sunday after pursuing and shooting at a 14-year-old who had broken into his car in broad daylight. According to a Sunday press release from the New Haven Police Department, the security guard, Tiquentes Graybrown, claimed to believe the child was armed when he discharged his personal weapon. The New Haven Police Department later confirmed that the child was not armed. Graybrown said that though he shot at the child, he missed and the child was unharmed. When police arrived at the scene, they found Graybrown in the process of detaining the child.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull officials move to quell mall incidents after multiple fights, arrests
TRUMBULL — Town officials are working with police and mall representatives to address the recent incidents of criminal activity at the Trumbull Mall. Police have been called to the mall numerous times over the past few weeks for reports of youth fights and, in an incident last week, concerns over a person carrying a hatchet.
DoingItLocal
Derby News: Basket Brawl
2023-01-24@7:51pm–#Derby CT– Police called to Derby High School for a fight at a basketball game. No further details.
trumbulltimes.com
Police: Men charged in fight outside Trumbull grocery store
TRUMBULL — Police say two men involved in a fight outside a local supermarket late Friday afternoon have been arrested. A 55-year-old Trumbull man was charged with two counts of second-degree breach of peace, and a 19-year-old Bridgeport man was charged with one count of second-degree breach of peace, Trumbull Police Lt. Brian Weir said Monday.
Shooting Suspect On Loose In Stratford, Man Hospitalized: Police
Police are searching for the suspect of a shooting in Stratford that left one man in the hospital. The shooting happened on Thursday, Jan. 19 around 11:20 p.m., when several shots were fired at a residence on Priscilla Lane, hitting a man and giving him non-life-threatening injuries, according to Stratford Police.
Eyewitness News
Teenage twins from East Hartford reported missing
EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Teenage twins from East Hartford were reported missing by their mother last week. East Hartford police told Channel 3 about the disappearance of 15-year-olds Kayla and Kimberly Claudio on Tuesday. They said their mother reported the girls missing on Friday, Jan. 20; however they have...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Pursuit With Children In Car
#Milford CT–On January 7, 2023, an officer attempted to stop a vehicle near 207 Sub Way. The vehicle accelerated, driving in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was ultimately stopped in Ansonia and the operator was identified as Kyle Lewis of Stratford. There were two small children in the vehicle. He was charged with Engaging Police in Pursuit, Reckless Driving, and Risk of Injury to a Minor. His bond was set at $1,000 and has a February 7 court date.
Eyewitness News
Two armed robberies under investigation at two Meriden ATMS
MERIDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say two armed robberies at separate ATMs in Meriden are under investigation. The first crime was reported on Friday at the Bank of America on 400 East Main Street. The second was on Saturday at a Wells Fargo on 55 Centennial Avenue. In Friday’s robbery,...
Police ID Woman Killed In New Haven Crash
A woman struck and killed by a vehicle while crossing a New Haven roadway has been identified by police. Judith Williams, age 42, of New Haven, was killed around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 22 on Whalley Avenue near Hudson Street in New Haven. Capt. Rose Bell of the New Haven...
Armed Carjacker Makes Off With Honda Civic In New Haven, Police Say
A New Haven man was carjacked at gunpoint seconds after he pulled into his driveway.The incident took place in New Haven around 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 22 on Blathcley Avenue.The victim told officers he had pulled into his driveway when he was confronted by a masked man holding a gun. The…
News 12
Police: Man arrested in Southbury traffic stop after crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl found
A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Southbury turned up crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, police say. Southbury police say they conducted a traffic stop Sunday. Officers say the driver of the car was found to have 230 bags of heroin, containing fentanyl, 6 bags of crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.
New Haven Independent
Shelton Police Release Body Camera Footage In Connection To Arrest
SHELTON — The Shelton Police Department on Friday released body camera footage in connection to the Dec. 29, 2022 arrest of a 27-year-old man. About 30 minutes of footage is included, along with two news stories, in the latest episode of ‘Navel Gazing: The Valley Indy Podcast.’
DoingItLocal
Norwalk News: $5k Shoplifted
2023-01-24@5:09pm–#Norwalk CT– Police are looking for a black Honda CRV with New York plates responsible for shoplifting over $5,000 worth of merchandise from Kohls on Connecticut Avenue. The car fled towards Darien. This news report is made possible by:
Police Report Leads In Killing Of Youth Worker, 33
Police have identified the person they believe may have shot dead Michael Wint, a 33-year-old New Havener who had used his own experience seeking to straighten out his life to help other young people do the same. Wint was found shot inside a white sedan parked at 296 Whalley Ave....
