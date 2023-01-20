ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fishers Island, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fishersisland.net

Southold Public Hearing: FI Ferry Facilities Maintenance

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of the Town of Southold, in the County of Suffolk, State of New York, shall hold a public hearing on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 p.m., or as soon thereafter as this matter can be heard, to consider any and all comments in relation to the increase and improvement of facilities of the Fishers Island Ferry District, consisting of the replacement of dolphins (piling clusters) and bulkhead repairs at the District’s New London Terminal and replacement of the south vehicle offloading ramp at the District’s Fishers Island Terminal, at the aggregate estimated maximum cost of $2,500,000.
SOUTHOLD, NY
fishersisland.net

Job Posting: Fishers Island School District BOE Secretary

Job Title: Fishers Island Union Free School District Board of Education Secretary. Takes minutes for monthly and special Board of Education meetings and submits to Superintendent at least one week prior to next monthly Board of Education meeting. Requirements:. High School Diploma. Proficient Computer Typing. Start/End Dates: February 15, 2023-June...
FISHERS ISLAND, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy