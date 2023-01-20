ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WLFI.com

Purdue defeats Minnesota, 75-56.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue women's basketball picked up a 75-56 win over Minnesota to improve to 13-6 overall and 4-5 in Big Ten play. Cassidy Hardin lead the Boilermakers with 14 points. Jayla Smith added 13 points, and Lasha Petree had 12 points. Rickie Woltman was the fourth player who scored in double figures with 10 points.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Edey, No. 3 Purdue fend off Maryland’s late charge 58-55

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue coach Matt Painter kept imploring his team to focus on the simple things Sunday, like passing and catching. It worked perfectly in the first half. Then, the Boilermakers spent the final 20 minutes scrambling to replicate it. Zach Edey finished with 24 points...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

January 31- February 4, 2023. Admission: $7 per session; $15 season. Home Team: The second team listed in each match is the designated home team. Sectional 7: Lafayette Jefferson (6 teams) G1: Kokomo vs. McCutcheon. Tues. G2: Logansport vs. Marion. Tues. G3: Harrison (West Lafayette) vs. Winner of G1. Fri.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo returns

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Horticultural Conference and Expo is back in-person. The two day event is taking place at the Beck Agricultural Center in West Lafayette Monday January 23 and Tuesday January 24. "This particular meeting is geared toward commercial farmers. So those people who make...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

New Ownership Brings Big Changes To Legacy Sports Club

Legacy sports club in Lafayette is recently under new ownership. The leadership that has taken over is bringing new programs, new fields and new opportunities to the community. New Ownership Brings Big Changes To Legacy Sports Club. Legacy sports club in Lafayette is recently under new ownership. The leadership that...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Prep work in progress ahead of winter storm

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The City of Lafayette said it is one step ahead of the incoming winter storm. Dry weather Monday and Tuesday allowed crews to pretreat roads with saltwater. Employees from several city departments chipped in to help. Dan Crowell with the street department said they covered...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Area youth puts on production of Matilda Jr. this weekend

Civic Theatre of Lafayette is putting their second Jr. production of their season this weekend. Area youth puts on production of Matilda Jr. this weekend. Civic Theatre of Lafayette is putting their second Jr. production of their season this weekend.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Neighbors invited to speak their minds on near-West Side development

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Planners want input from people living outside West Lafayette city limits, as they look ahead to future growth over the next generation. Wabash Township residents are invited to share their thoughts at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Klondike Middle School. Another public input meeting happens at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Klondike.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Jurors for Delphi homicide trial will be chosen from Allen County

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — Special Judge Fran Gull announced on Tuesday that jurors for the trial of Richard Allen will be chosen from Allen County. The northeastern county contains the city of Fort Wayne and is the third-most populous county in Indiana according to the 2020 Census. On Monday...
DELPHI, IN
WLFI.com

28th annual Winter Warmer charity event happening Jan 28

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The 28th annual Winter Warmer fundraiser is happening Saturday at Lafayette Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit the nonprofit Laura's Kids. Owner Greg Emig and his wife started the nonprofit after his sister-in-law Laura, a Purdue senior, died unexpectedly. The nonprofit donates funds to charities in Greater...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

January 23, 11:25 PM Weather Forecast Update-Winter Storm with Heavy Wet Snowfall Wednesday, Followed by Additional Rounds of Winter Precipitation

Tuesday looks mostly cloudy with highs 33-37 & a west-southwest wind generally 10-22 mph before decreasing to 5-9 mph late. Winter Storm Warnings are going up southwest of our region. 1. Snow should overspread the viewing area south to north 12:30-3 a.m. Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. So, we may have 1-4"...
BENTON COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Wolf Park's adult only event for a Valentines Day

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — As we wrap up January, next month's holiday of romance and love is right around the corner. Valentine's day is coming fast, and Wolf Park in Battle ground has the perfect date night to celebrate the holiday. Wolf Park is putting on their Valentines...
BATTLE GROUND, IN
WLFI.com

Man faces drug charges after police chase ends in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man was arrested Tuesday after a police chase ended at 18th Street and Schuyler Avenue, the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed. News 18's cameras were rolling as deputies handcuffed Tyler Belcher, 22, of Lafayette, and escorted him to a police cruiser at about 2:15 p.m.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

Officials: $40 per month sewer rate hike request doesn't smell right

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — American Suburban Utilities customers will soon see higher bills, but opponents of the rate hike are still claiming victory. A recent 55-page order by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission slashes the private utility company's rate request from an increase of $40 per month to $7 per month.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

