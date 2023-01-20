Read full article on original website
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern TownSarah Walker GorrellFayette, MS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in MississippiKristen WaltersPetal, MS
Peaceful protest for Rasheem Ryelle Carter held in Taylorsville, MS on New Year's Eve afternoonSarah Walker GorrellTaylorsville, MS
Investigation underway after horses shot, killed in Mississippi
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture is investigating three separate cases of horses being shot and killed in George and Greene counties. Two were found dead in Greene County in October. Officers with the Agricultural & Livestock Theft Bureau were still investigating when a third horse was reported killed on January […]
Two wanted after shooting injures one at Laurel restaurant
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police are searching for two men who they said are responsible for a shooting that left one injured on Friday, January 20. Police Chief Tommy Cox said officers responded to the shooting around 1:44 a.m. at Premier Bar and Grill on Ellisville Road. While at the scene, officers were informed […]
Linda Pruitt Named Mississippi Nursery Person of the Year
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Linda Pruitt, owner of Hand’s Nursery for 47 years, was recognized at the Mississippi Nursery convention as the MS Nursery Person of the Year!
1 injured in single-vehicle accident Sunday in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - After a Saturday full of rain-slickened-roadway collisions, Sunday morning produced the worst accident of the weekend so far. Moselle, South Jones and Southwest volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle collision just before 6 a.m. Sunday, on Church Street in Moselle. Upon arrival, firefighters found...
Father and son accused of firing shots at Black FedEx driver named in $5 million lawsuit
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Brookhaven father and son indicted for firing shots and chasing a FedEx driver are now named in a federal lawsuit. The driver says he was targeted because he is Black. Brandon and Gregory Case, Federal Express Corporation, the City of Brookhaven and Police Chief Kenneth...
House bill would provide DHS grants to Miss. food banks
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A bill making its way through the Mississippi Legislature would help provide more food for food pantries across the state. House Bill 15, if passed, would direct the Mississippi Department of Human Services to provide annual grant funding, in the amount of $1 million, for three regional food banks operating in Mississippi.
Hattiesburg Zoo opening water park, new animal habitats in 2023
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Several new exhibits, along with the much anticipated Serengeti Springs Water Park, are set to open at the Hattiesburg Zoo in 2023. The Hattiesburg Convention Commission says an area next to the spotted hyena habitat will soon be home to a genet exhibit. A genet is...
Laurel Pizza Hut manager shot during bank robbery
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A Pizza Hut manager in Laurel is recovering after being shot during an attempted robbery at Regions Bank on Sunday, January 15. The Laurel Leader Call reported police responded to the bank’s location on 16th Avenue. The victim had been shot while making a deposit. She told police the suspect tried […]
Father accused of shooting son in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A father has been accused of shooting his son in Jones County on Friday, January 19. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said deputies responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. At the scene, deputies found a […]
Woman wanted in suspicious death of Vancleave man transported from Forrest County to Pascagoula
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Mary Ann Slaughter, 39, is now in custody of the Jackson County Adult Detention Center after being jailed in Forrest County. The Hattiesburg woman was arrested two days after the body of 32-year-old Vancleave-native Cody O’Neal was found at the Red Roof Inn on Cook Road in St. Martin.
State representative working to get Kratom off shelves in Mississippi
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Kratom and tianeptine could find themselves off the shelves in Mississippi. State Representative Donnie Scoggin is working to pass House Bill 364, making both schedule one, making it illegal to sell them. “Once it’s illegal to sell, then, hopefully, we could get it off the...
Jones County deputies revive apparent overdose victim
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A pair of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies helped revive a 66-year-old man Sunday from an apparent drug overdose. JCSD responded around noon Sunday to a report of a male who had overdosed on what was believed to be fentanyl outside of the Fast Stop convenience store on Mississippi 15 north in the Shady Grove community.
Wayne County Board attorney faces conspiracy charge connected to kidnapping scheme
RIDGELAND, Miss. — The attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors is charged with conspiracy in connection with a kidnapping scheme involving former Ole Miss and NFL player Jerrell Powe. Cooper Leggett, 40, was arrested Friday at his home in Waynesboro by members of a U.S. Marshals Task...
Prentiss retailer sells lottery ticket worth $200,000
A stop at a Prentiss convenience store proved profitable for a Hattiesburg man. According to the Mississippi Lottery website, the man won $200,000 on a $10 Multiplier Mania ticket. The scratch-off ticket was purchased at the Fleetway #170 in Prentiss. The prize was one of two $200,000 prizes available, meaning...
Mississippi sheriff warns public of gift card scheme that is defrauding residents of thousands of dollars
Mississippi officials are warning residents to be aware of a gift card scheme that is stealing thousands of dollars that likely will never be recovered. The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office reports that local resident became a victim of such a scheme. On Jan. 4, 2023, the sheriff’s office...
