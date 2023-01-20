ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

More than Walz checks: A deeper dive into the governor’s budget

Upcoming clashes over the budget proposed by Gov. Tim Walz will certainly narrow from the thousands of pages it entails to a few key areas. His proposals to ramp up education spending, implement paid leave and provide tax rebates or raise taxes around certain stock sales will consume many hours of debate.
'Going big': Walz to fill in rest of budget puzzle this week

Billions more for public schools, seed money for an ambitious paid-family leave program, large raises for health care workers: Gov. Tim Walz is going big in his budget plans, those he’s released already and in forecasting what’s to come. The two budgets he proposed in his first term...
DFL lawmakers push to restrict use of 'forever chemicals'

Minnesota DFL lawmakers hope to take action this session to further restrict so-called “forever chemicals.”. At a press conference Tuesday at the state Capitol, DFL legislators said they’ll push to ban non-essential uses of PFAS in products such as carpet, cleaning products, cosmetics and ski wax. “Right now,...
Walz again pitches $300 million for public safety efforts

Gov. Tim Walz wants to provide money to local governments to come up with programs to fight crime, give Minnesotans the ability to buy in to the MinnesotaCare health insurance program and increase grants for people trying to find housing. Those are just some of the elements in the latest...
Walz proposes checks for up to $2,600 based on income, family size

Minnesota families could receive up to $2,600 in rebate checks under a state spending plan that Gov. Tim Walz outlined on Tuesday. Individuals who make up to $75,000 a year could receive a check of $1,000 each. For married couples, the threshold for a $2,000 rebate check is $150,000. Parents could receive an additional $200 on their rebate check for each child. The maximum benefit is $2,600 for a family.
Faculty of a campus 'in crisis' vote for Hamline's president to resign

There is another development in the controversy over academic and religious freedom at Hamline University: On Tuesday, the majority of full-time faculty members called for university President Fayneese Miller to resign from her position. She’s under fire for her handling of the fallout from a student complaint about a lecture...
U president quits Securian Financial board amid criticism

In the face of criticism, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said Monday that she's resigned from the board of a St. Paul financial services company. In a letter to university regents, Gabel said she quit Securian Financial's board out of respect for the U and to "eliminate any further distraction of our work." She said sitting on Securian's board would have expanded the U’s networking.
Rep. María Isa brings hip-hop to the Minnesota House

It only makes sense that musician María Isa would eventually become a politician. Born and raised in St. Paul, she has municipal engagement in her blood. The newly elected Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega, serving District 65B in the Minnesota House of Representatives, is the daughter of the first Latina appointed to direct the office of equal opportunity by former Gov. Rudy Perpich. Speaking the language of the people has aided her prolific career as a youth worker, as an activist, and, especially, as a rapper.
5 Minnesota chefs make the cut as 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists

Five Minnesota chefs were announced Wednesday to be among the semifinalists at the annual James Beard Awards, one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. Café Cerés chef Shawn McKenzie received the state’s only national nod. McKenzie co-founded the restaurant with two locations in Minneapolis. McKenzie is also the executive pastry chef at Rustica Bakery, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
Faculty calls for Hamline president to resign over religious art controversy

A majority of full-time Hamline University faculty voted Tuesday to ask President Fayneese Miller to resign, criticizing her handling of a Muslim student's complaint over the showing of an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class. The school did not renew the adjunct professor's contract. Erika López...
Historic St. Paul house, facing demolition, wins reprieve

A historic St. Paul home that appeared headed for demolition early Tuesday has won at least a temporary reprieve. The Justus Ramsey House on West Seventh Street dates back to the 1850s, before Minnesota was a state. It has connections to Minnesota’s first territorial governor as well as the city’s early Black community. It now sits on the patio of Burger Moe’s restaurant at 242 W. Seventh.
Minnesota businesses get creative amid worker shortage

While many Minnesotans are eager to move on from the past few years of COVID-19 disruption, many businesses have yet to fully recover. Take bars and restaurants, for example. Liz Rammer, the president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, the business association that represents restaurants, hotels, resorts and campgrounds, says bars and restaurants around the state continue to face big pandemic-related challenges.
Listen to a Lunar New Year 'Celebration' with Gao Hong

World-renowned Minnesota musician Gao Hong spent her early professional life mastering the pipa, a traditional Chinese string instrument with a wide-ranging, versatile sound. She played at Carnegie Hall more than a decade ago and returned there just last month, this time to watch her original composition, “Celebration”, come to life.
NEW ULM, MN

