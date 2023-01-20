Read full article on original website
More than Walz checks: A deeper dive into the governor’s budget
Upcoming clashes over the budget proposed by Gov. Tim Walz will certainly narrow from the thousands of pages it entails to a few key areas. His proposals to ramp up education spending, implement paid leave and provide tax rebates or raise taxes around certain stock sales will consume many hours of debate.
Abortion rights advocates push to end state funding for 'crisis pregnancy centers'
Gov. Tim Walz promoted a third set of budget proposals today from a fire station in Roseville, Minn. He focused on public safety, healthcare and housing to begin a week when the Minnesota senate is expected to debate a bill enshrining the right to abortion in state law. One item...
'Going big': Walz to fill in rest of budget puzzle this week
Billions more for public schools, seed money for an ambitious paid-family leave program, large raises for health care workers: Gov. Tim Walz is going big in his budget plans, those he’s released already and in forecasting what’s to come. The two budgets he proposed in his first term...
DFL lawmakers push to restrict use of 'forever chemicals'
Minnesota DFL lawmakers hope to take action this session to further restrict so-called “forever chemicals.”. At a press conference Tuesday at the state Capitol, DFL legislators said they’ll push to ban non-essential uses of PFAS in products such as carpet, cleaning products, cosmetics and ski wax. “Right now,...
Walz again pitches $300 million for public safety efforts
Gov. Tim Walz wants to provide money to local governments to come up with programs to fight crime, give Minnesotans the ability to buy in to the MinnesotaCare health insurance program and increase grants for people trying to find housing. Those are just some of the elements in the latest...
Walz proposes checks for up to $2,600 based on income, family size
Minnesota families could receive up to $2,600 in rebate checks under a state spending plan that Gov. Tim Walz outlined on Tuesday. Individuals who make up to $75,000 a year could receive a check of $1,000 each. For married couples, the threshold for a $2,000 rebate check is $150,000. Parents could receive an additional $200 on their rebate check for each child. The maximum benefit is $2,600 for a family.
Bill to extend benefits for laid-off mineworkers passes Minnesota House
A bill to extend unemployment benefits for more than 400 laid off mineworkers on the Iron Range is headed to DFL Governor Tim Walz for his expected signature, after it passed the Minnesota House Monday by a vote of 127-7. The bill extends benefits for an additional 26 weeks for...
As Sanford, Fairview look to push merger forward, questions about UMN’s role remain
As Sanford Health and Fairview Health Services executives make their case in public meetings explaining why the combination of the two health care companies would be good for Minnesota patients and communities, it’s still not clear how a Minnesota institution will fit in. Since the proposed merger was announced,...
Scoop! There it is: MnDOT opens voting in latest 'Name a Snowplow' contest
Which of those — or 57 other possible names — ends up on state snowplows in Minnesota is now in your hands. The Minnesota Department of Transportation on Wednesday issued its latest list of prospective snowplow names, for a third year of its popular “Name a Snowplow” contest.
Faculty of a campus 'in crisis' vote for Hamline's president to resign
There is another development in the controversy over academic and religious freedom at Hamline University: On Tuesday, the majority of full-time faculty members called for university President Fayneese Miller to resign from her position. She’s under fire for her handling of the fallout from a student complaint about a lecture...
U president quits Securian Financial board amid criticism
In the face of criticism, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel said Monday that she's resigned from the board of a St. Paul financial services company. In a letter to university regents, Gabel said she quit Securian Financial's board out of respect for the U and to "eliminate any further distraction of our work." She said sitting on Securian's board would have expanded the U’s networking.
Want to try snowmobiling without breaking the bank? Here are some tips
Minnesota is home to 22,000 miles of groomed snowmobile trails, 280 organized snowmobile clubs and over 202,000 snowmobiles. If you’re one of the Minnesotans who has never hopped on a sled but would like to give it a shot — without breaking the bank — Scott Wakefield has a few tips.
Rep. María Isa brings hip-hop to the Minnesota House
It only makes sense that musician María Isa would eventually become a politician. Born and raised in St. Paul, she has municipal engagement in her blood. The newly elected Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega, serving District 65B in the Minnesota House of Representatives, is the daughter of the first Latina appointed to direct the office of equal opportunity by former Gov. Rudy Perpich. Speaking the language of the people has aided her prolific career as a youth worker, as an activist, and, especially, as a rapper.
5 Minnesota chefs make the cut as 2023 James Beard Award semifinalists
Five Minnesota chefs were announced Wednesday to be among the semifinalists at the annual James Beard Awards, one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. Café Cerés chef Shawn McKenzie received the state’s only national nod. McKenzie co-founded the restaurant with two locations in Minneapolis. McKenzie is also the executive pastry chef at Rustica Bakery, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal.
Faculty calls for Hamline president to resign over religious art controversy
A majority of full-time Hamline University faculty voted Tuesday to ask President Fayneese Miller to resign, criticizing her handling of a Muslim student's complaint over the showing of an image of the Prophet Muhammad in an art history class. The school did not renew the adjunct professor's contract. Erika López...
Historic St. Paul house, facing demolition, wins reprieve
A historic St. Paul home that appeared headed for demolition early Tuesday has won at least a temporary reprieve. The Justus Ramsey House on West Seventh Street dates back to the 1850s, before Minnesota was a state. It has connections to Minnesota’s first territorial governor as well as the city’s early Black community. It now sits on the patio of Burger Moe’s restaurant at 242 W. Seventh.
Group hopes body camera ruling leads to change in other Minnesota cases
A Ramsey County District Court judge has ordered the Minnesota Department of Public Safety to release video of a shooting involving law enforcement officers in Morrison County last April that left a man dead. 1 dead, 1 injuredafter trooper and deputy fire on vehicle in central Minnesota. At the time,...
Minnesota businesses get creative amid worker shortage
While many Minnesotans are eager to move on from the past few years of COVID-19 disruption, many businesses have yet to fully recover. Take bars and restaurants, for example. Liz Rammer, the president and CEO of Hospitality Minnesota, the business association that represents restaurants, hotels, resorts and campgrounds, says bars and restaurants around the state continue to face big pandemic-related challenges.
Twin Cities Lunar New Year events push on after California mass shooting
As fears of anti-Asian violence rise after 11 people were killed in a mass shooting at a Lunar New Year event in Monterey Park, Calif., local holiday celebrations in Minnesota are still pushing forward — albeit with more conversations on public safety. The tragedy near Los Angeles is a...
Listen to a Lunar New Year 'Celebration' with Gao Hong
World-renowned Minnesota musician Gao Hong spent her early professional life mastering the pipa, a traditional Chinese string instrument with a wide-ranging, versatile sound. She played at Carnegie Hall more than a decade ago and returned there just last month, this time to watch her original composition, “Celebration”, come to life.
