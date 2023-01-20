Read full article on original website
The FADER
Coco & Clair Clair announce SO SEXY North American tour
Two-and-a-half months after the release of their sophomore album, SEXY, Coco & Clair Clair have announced their first North American tour dates behind the record. After a week-long European run in late February, the TikTok-transcendent Atlanta duo will launch into the North American leg of their SO SEXY tour at South by Southwest in March, criss-crossing the lower 48 states and Vancouver (and, notably, skipping New York City) before ending in Nashville on April 15.
Song You Need: Clark is reborn on “Town Crank”
I was taken aback when I first read the press release for Clark‘s “Town Crank,” the first single from his upcoming album Sus Dog. Is this project really the first time that the English producer has foregrounded his vocals? Across more than a dozen studio projects and film soundtracks, nothing has felt off-limits for the artist born Christopher Stephen Clark. An enfant terrible of IDM, Clark’s range was apparent from his debut, 2001’s Clarence Park, an album that opened with the mischievous one-two punch of “Pleen 1930’s,” a gossamer piano instrumental, followed by “The Dogs,” a crunchy and glitched-out industrial number. The sheer scope of Clark’s work makes his just-realized arrival on vocal-driven music surprising, but the execution of “Town Crank” has been worth the wait.
Le Tigre announce first tour in 18 years
Le Tigre have announced details of a live tour, their first run of North American dates since 2005. The group, which features Kathleen Hanna, JD Samson, and Johanna Fateman, will hit the road in July following a run of shows in Europe. See below for the full schedule. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 27.
Kali Uchis announces new album, 2023 tour dates
Kali Uchis has confirmed details of a new English language album and North American tour. Uchis will release Red Moon In Venus with her tour dates starting the following month. Scroll down to see her full schedule. “Love is the message,” Uchis says in a statement. “Red Moon In Venus...
Aphex Twin announces first live date since 2019
Aphex Twin will headline London festival Field Day this summer, marking the enigmatic producer and DJ's first live appearance in over four years. Aphex Twin has not performed live since 2019, when he appeared at Coachella as well as playing shows in Brooklyn and the United Kingdom. He last headlined Field Day in 2017.
Panic! at the Disco confirm break-up: “It’s been a hell of a journey”
Panic at the Disco! have announced that they will split following their upcoming European tour. In a lengthy statement confirming the news, frontman Brendon Urie said he and his wife were expecting their first child and that he wants to focus on his family, stating "Sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."
Kari Faux drops “ME FIRST” studio version and UNIIQU3 remix
Five months after premiering it in a COLORS Studios performance, Kari Faux has shared a studio version of “ME FIRST,” her first single since the 2021 release of Lowkey Superstar’s extended deluxe edition. The new track comes with a Cam Robert-directed visual treatment — in which the Little Rock-raised, Houston-based emcee prepares for a music video shoot that gets cancelled, forcing her to take matters into her own hands — and a remix courtesy of Jersey club queen UNIIQU3.
Song You Need: Rian Treanor and Ocen James’s fiddle-driven post-footwork
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. It’s rare that an avant-garde composition takes me back to the parties of my teenage years. Upon hearing the first notes of “Agoya,” a song from Saccades, the new full-length collaboration by Rian Treanor and Ocen James, however, I was transported back to the dancehall nights in the Caribbean — perhaps my nostalgic impulse is reaching, but “Agoya” instantly gave me the impression of a hopped-up cousin of Beenie Man’s “Dude.” The energy of the thumping beat, reverbed through an empty, dingy gymnasium, recalls the tumult of Jlin’s heart-kickstarting patterns.
