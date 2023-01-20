Jaylen Brown 'traumatized' by Boston traffic before Warriors game

Boston traffic spares no one. Not even Celtics stars trying to get to TD Garden for a big NBA Finals rematch.

On Friday afternoon, Jaylen Brown took to Twitter to share his own traffic horror story from Thursday afternoon.

While Boston traffic is pretty much always bad, it did seem much worse than usual on Thursday. Brown was far from the only person who got to the Garden later than he would've liked.

Hey, maybe the traffic helps explain all the slow starts and ugly play in Thursday's game. In fact, Brown said in a follow-up tweet that he actually did miss his usual warmup time.

Brown and Jayson Tatum had especially cold shooting nights, but came roaring to life late and helped the Celtics beat the Warriors 121-118 in overtime. Brown hit the biggest shot of the game, a late game-tying three that forced OT.

Regardless, we all feel Brown's pain. As CBS Boston's Michael Hurley so astutely noted, complaining about traffic is one of the most relatable, Bostonian things Brown could do.

Brown, it seems, is open to any and all alternative modes of transportation going forward.