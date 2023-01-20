Suspect in St. Paul Rec Center shooting makes first court appearance

Bail is set at a half-million dollars for the suspect in Wednesday's shooting at a St. Paul rec center.

26-year old Exavir Dwayne Binford Jr. is charged with second degree attempted murder for shooting a teen boy in the head in the parking lot of the Jimmy Lee Rec Center. According to the criminal complaint, the incident followed a series of altercations involving students from nearby Central High School.

Binford was employed in a leadership position at the rec center. He admitted to typically carrying a gun while on the job at the city-run facility and told authorities his supervisors were not aware of that.

The victim remains in critical condition.