Andrew McCutchen returns to Pirates on $5m, 1-year deal

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Andrew McCutchen is back where he once belonged.

The five-time All-Star centerfielder finalized a $5 million,one-year deal to return to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, nearly five years to the day after Pittsburgh sent him to San Francisco in a cost-cutting measure.

McCutchen served as the centerpiece for Pittsburgh’s brief return to contention nearly a decade ago. He won the National League’s MVP Award in 2013, a season that marked the start of a three-year run in which the Pirates reached the playoffs as a wild card.

The 36-year-old has bounced around professionally since being traded to San Francisco but has maintained a home in Pittsburgh. He spent 2022 with Milwaukee, hitting .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs.

The Pirates planned to introduce McCutchen later Friday.

