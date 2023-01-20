Kinship in the Neighborhood announces partnership with Everybody Wins! Iowa

Kinship in the Neighborhood of Kinship Brewing Company recently announced a partnership with local nonprofit, Everybody Wins! Iowa. From now until March 31, Kinship will be dedicated to raising funds and awareness for EWI.

Everybody Wins! Iowa’s mission to increase children’s success in school and life closely aligns with Kinship in the Neighborhood’s mission to make the community a better place to live by investing in and supporting those who live in it.

"We are honored to have been chosen as a partner for Kinship in the Neighborhood. It's exciting to be part of such a wonderful program focused on spreading awareness in the community," said Amanda Ladd, EWI Board Member and Recruitment Committee Co-Chair.

Through events and everyday attendance, monetary and book donations will be collected to benefit EWI.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to work with the amazing staff at Everybody Wins! Iowa. Raising funds and promoting their Power Read mentor program will directly support the education of central Iowa students and ensure a brighter future for our community,” said Amber Martin, Kinship Director of Community Engagement.

The first event to introduce this partnership will be held at Kinship Brewing Company (255 NW Sunrise Drive, Waukee) from 4-7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The public is invited to this family-friendly event that will feature the opportunity for kids to create their own color book story and check out books from Everybody Wins! Iowa. Adults interested in learning about the mentor program can visit with current mentors and staff members.