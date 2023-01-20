ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 34, dies in UWS subway shove, attacker in custody: police

By Brian Brant
1010WINS
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 34-year-old man died after he was shoved onto the tracks at an Upper West Side subway station early Friday, police said.

The victim suffered a head laceration and cracked his head after getting pushed during an argument just before 2 a.m. on the tracks of a southbound 1 train at the 96th Street subway station.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Morningside, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released at this time.

Police arrested a 28-year-old man, and charges are pending.

It wasn’t immediately known what sparked the deadly dispute.

