Buffalo, NY

wutv29.com

Arrest made following string of armed robberies

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Police announced an arrest was made Saturday, January 21, 2023 following a number of armed robberies that occurred from January 9 to January 15. Hundreds of dollars in cash, jewelry, and a pair of sneakers were taken. The suspect, 27-year-old Jarmel Caldwell of Buffalo, has...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Arrests and seizure made on Gorski street

BUFFALO, N.Y. --Buffalo Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Friday, January 20, 2023 on the first block of Gorski Street. Multiple weapons, ammunition, 31 grams of meth, 26 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of various pills, 1 gram of fentanyl, 1/4 ounce of crushed pills, 22 Xanax bars, cash, and several scales were seized. Two arrests were made.
BUFFALO, NY
informnny.com

Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party.
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
JAMESTOWN, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
HAMBURG, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting

Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, an officer located a 24-year-old Niagara Falls resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Two Jamestown men face charges after traffic stop in Jamestown

Police arrested two Jamestown men after a traffic stop on West Harrison Street near Forest Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Officers say they determined that the driver, 38-year-old Darryl Cavness was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state early Monday morning. Police also arrested a passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan Barlow, after a search yielded a quantity of alprazolam pills and suboxone strips. Cavness was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st, circumvention of an interlock device, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Barlow was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both were transported to the City Jail.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Buffalo overnight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield

Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

