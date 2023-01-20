Read full article on original website
Buffalo man pleads guilty for attempting to injure victim in 2021 shooting
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that a Buffalo man pleaded guilty on one count of attempted assault and one count of criminal possession of a weapon.
wutv29.com
Arrest made following string of armed robberies
BUFFALO, N.Y. – Buffalo Police announced an arrest was made Saturday, January 21, 2023 following a number of armed robberies that occurred from January 9 to January 15. Hundreds of dollars in cash, jewelry, and a pair of sneakers were taken. The suspect, 27-year-old Jarmel Caldwell of Buffalo, has...
Man injured in Tuesday morning Amherst shooting
The Amherst Police Department found a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound early Tuesday morning, after responding to a disturbance call.
Man found shot inside Red Roof Inn near UB North
A significant police presence Tuesday morning at Red Roof Inn on Flint Road. Police say a 27 year old man was found with a gunshot wound. He is at ECMC.
Buffalo Police announces arrests in seizure of guns, drugs in city
The Buffalo Police Department announced Tuesday morning the arrest of a pair of men in relation to a search warrant executed this past Friday on the first block of Gorski Street. Read more here:
18-year-old stabbed on Dewey Ave., woman arrested
When officers responded to the area, they found the male victim with at least one stab wound to the upper body. The woman, 54, was taken into custody by RPD.
wutv29.com
Arrests and seizure made on Gorski street
BUFFALO, N.Y. --Buffalo Police Department announced a search warrant was conducted Friday, January 20, 2023 on the first block of Gorski Street. Multiple weapons, ammunition, 31 grams of meth, 26 grams of cocaine, 16 grams of various pills, 1 gram of fentanyl, 1/4 ounce of crushed pills, 22 Xanax bars, cash, and several scales were seized. Two arrests were made.
informnny.com
Cheektowaga woman stable after shooting on Orlando St.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga woman is in stable condition after being shot at a party on Orlando Street early Sunday morning, according to Buffalo police. Police say they responded to the 100 block of Orlando Street just after 2:30 a.m., where the 29-year-old woman had been shot during an argument at a party.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Man Allegedly Drives Drunk With One-Year-Old In His Backseat
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 47-year-old Jamestown resident is accused of driving while intoxicated with a one-year-old child as his backseat passenger. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Dale Goodridge for allegedly failing to keep right, having a suspended registration and a cracked windshield in the area of East Virginia Boulevard and May Street on the city’s southside Monday afternoon.
MCSO: Henrietta man arrested for robbing 2 food delivery drivers at same address
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Henrietta man has been arrested for allegedly robbing two food delivery drivers in the same night, at the same address, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Tuesday. At around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a male victim told MCSO he was delivering food to the 1400 block of Lehigh Station Road, […]
Hamburg man indicted after explosive devices allegedly found in his home
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was arraigned on multiple charges Monday after probation officers allegedly found explosive devices inside his home, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Michael M. Meyers, 60, was indicted on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree reckless endangerment. Officials say […]
wnypapers.com
Niagara Falls police investigating fatal shooting
Submitted by the City of Niagara Falls Public Information Office. Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the corner of South Avenue and Lockport Street for a report of a man shot. Upon arrival, an officer located a 24-year-old Niagara Falls resident suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was transported to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries.
chautauquatoday.com
Two Jamestown men face charges after traffic stop in Jamestown
Police arrested two Jamestown men after a traffic stop on West Harrison Street near Forest Avenue in the city of Jamestown. Officers say they determined that the driver, 38-year-old Darryl Cavness was allegedly operating the vehicle in an intoxicated state early Monday morning. Police also arrested a passenger, 50-year-old Jonathan Barlow, after a search yielded a quantity of alprazolam pills and suboxone strips. Cavness was charged with DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle 1st, circumvention of an interlock device, and two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Barlow was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance 7th. Both were transported to the City Jail.
Woman shot in Buffalo overnight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a woman was shot overnight. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. near the 100 block of Orlando Street. Police said a 29-year-old Cheektowaga woman was shot during some type of argument at a party. She was taken to ECMC where...
Buffalo man killed in overnight shooting on East Ferry
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning, according to authorities. Police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street just after 4:30 a.m., where a 39-year-old male had been shot multiple times while inside of a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene […]
Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect arrested, wanted in string of car thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man arrested Friday for a robbery at a Pittsford jewelry store was also a suspect in a string of car thefts, according to investigators. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Rochester resident Zeaquan Walker asked to see jewelry at The Source Fine Jewelers on January 16, then brandished a […]
Cattaraugus County man killed in pedestrian accident
ARCADE, N.Y. — A Cattaraugus County man had died after he was struck by a tractor-trailer in the Village of Arcade. Arcade Police say they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a tractor-trailer on North Street just before 2 pm on Monday. Police say the victim was...
wnypapers.com
NCSO: Vehicle pursuit in Town of Wheatfield
Submitted by the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, at 2:10 p.m., Deputy Battaglia observed a vehicle traveling south on Niagara Falls Boulevard at a high rate of speed. Deputy Battaglia attempted to pull the vehicle over, which started a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit went from Niagara Falls Boulevard,...
Family of Niagara Falls shooting victim relying on faith, spreading the message 'choose life and not hate'
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The mother of a 24-year-old shot and killed in Niagara Falls this weekend is speaking out and calling on others looking to carry out senseless acts of violence to choose life and not hate. Niagara Falls Police say Jaylan McWilson was shot outside his family...
WKBW-TV
Buffalo police share the difficulty of recovery efforts during the Blizzard of '22
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unprecedented amount of calls and no way to get there. "It wasn’t a good feeling being stuck in a house and knowing how bad the situation was." - Lt. Peter Nigrelli, Buffalo Police SWAT Commander. It was until Christmas morning that members of...
