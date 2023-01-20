Read full article on original website
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Walmart to raise wages for U.S. workers
(Reuters) - Walmart Inc said on Tuesday it will raise wages for its U.S. workers next month, taking its average hourly wage to more than $17.50.
Biden administration officials tout EVs at DC auto show
WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Two senior Biden administration officials got behind the wheel of new electric vehicles (EV) Wednesday at the Washington, D.C. auto show to urge Americans to consider buying a zero-emission model.
Details of long-awaited farm subsidies overhaul in England revealed
Farmers in England will be able to receive government funding for up to 280 different actions that protect the environment, from conserving hedgerows to maintaining peatlands, under a comprehensive overhaul of farming subsidies. The long-awaited announcement on Thursday shows farmers what will be expected of them if they apply for...
CVRx Inc expected to post a loss of 56 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* CVRx Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on January 26. * The Minneapolis Minnesota-based company is expected to report a 90.7% increase in revenue to $6.977 million from $3.66 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for CVRx Inc is for a loss of 56 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for CVRx Inc is $18.25, above its last closing price of $14.37. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.56 -0.56 -0.48 Beat 14 Jun. 30 2022 -0.53 -0.53 -0.54 Missed -1.5 Mar. 31 2022 -0.49 -0.49 -0.49 Met -0.2 Dec. 31 2021 -0.45 -0.44 -0.52 Missed -16.9 Sep. -0.38 -0.37 -0.30 Beat 20 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -30.69 -30.49 -48.48 Missed -59 This summary was machine generated January 24 at 21:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Should RRSP investors keep an eye on these two TSX stocks?
With RRSP, Canadians can save money tax-free and leverage many other benefits. Canadian Natural has shown a 3-year dividend growth rate of 13.61 per cent. BCE delivered a quarterly dividend of C$ 0.92 per share to its stockholders. A government-endorsed retirement account known as Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) allows...
Relatives of 737 MAX crash victims seek monitor for Boeing after plea deal
(Reuters) -Relatives of people killed in two fatal 737 MAX crashes asked a U.S. judge on Wednesday to name an independent corporate monitor to oversee Boeing Co's compliance efforts with a 2021 deferred prosecution agreement. U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor last week ordered Boeing to appear in court on Thursday...
Stocks slide as corporate results spur recession feats
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A gauge of global equity markets slid from five-month highs on Wednesday as poor corporate results fueled recession fears, as did the ongoing inversion of short- and long-dated Treasury yields - a harbinger of economic downturns. But main indexes on Wall Street sharply pared losses, suggesting that...
UK Health Security Agency Says JCVI Advises Autumn COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
* UK HEALTH SECURITY AGENCY-JCVI ADVISED PLANS SHOULD BE MADE FOR THOSE AT HIGHER RISK OF SEVERE COVID-19 TO BE OFFERED A BOOSTER VACCINATION THIS AUTUMN.
BMW I Ventures Leads Series A Round Of $13 Million In Ampeco
* BMW I VENTURES - LEADS SERIES A ROUND OF $13 MILLION IN AMPECO Further company coverage:.
India commits to help Sri Lanka on debt in prospective IMF program
(Reuters) - India has committed to help ease the debt burden of its crisis-stricken neighbor Sri Lanka as part of a possible International Monetary Fund-supported program, the IMF said on Monday. "Sri Lanka is engaged with other official bilateral creditors to obtain similar assurances," an IMF spokesperson said in a...
U.S. officials raise 'grave concerns' over Mexico's agricultural biotech policy
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. agriculture and trade officials raised "grave concerns" over Mexico's agricultural biotechnology policies in meetings with their Mexican counterparts on Monday, the office of U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai said. "We made it clear today that if this issue is not resolved, we will consider all...
Analysis-Wall Street heavyweights warn against ‘Goldilocks’ hopes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Some of Wall Street’s biggest names are throwing cold water on expectations that the U.S. economy will escape a recession in 2023, as hopes of a so-called Goldilocks scenario of easing inflation and resilient growth propels stocks higher. Banks and asset managers that have reiterated...
Barclays Set To Name Cathal Deasy As Co-Head Of Global Banking - FT
* BARCLAYS SET TO NAME CATHAL DEASY AS CO-HEAD OF GLOBAL BANKING - FT Source text link: https://on.ft.com/3D7oO2z Further company coverage:.
European shares slide, euro steady as data tees up ECB rate hikes
LONDON (Reuters) - The euro held at a nine-month high against the dollar, though European stocks eased after regional business activity data reinforced expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will raise rates by a further 50 basis points. Euro zone business activity made a surprise return to growth in...
Amazon launches a subscription prescription drug service
Amazon is adding a prescription drug discount program to its growing health care business. The retail giant said Tuesday that it will launch RxPass, a subscription service for customers who have Prime memberships. Amazon said people will pay $5 a month to fill as many prescriptions as they need from a list of about 50 generic medications, which are generally cheaper versions of brand-name drugs.
Flick through three US blue-chip stocks in February
American Express Company posted net income US$ 1.9 billion in Q3 2022. Johnson & Johnson posted Q3 2022 sales growth of US$ 23.8 billion. Broadcom posted Q4 2022 net income of US$ 3,359 million. Blue chip stocks belong to well-known and top companies that are market leaders in their sectors....
