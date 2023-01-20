Freedom Caucus Member talks riff with Statehouse Republicans

A riff is said to be growing within South Carolina's Republican Party. The division is seemingly coming from the newly formed Freedom Caucus and state house republicans. The tension reached new heights Thursday when members of the Freedom Caucus attempted to amend a spending bill multiple times. Representative Stewart Jones of Laurens County was a guest on the Tara Show Friday morning to talk about it. The entire interview is below.

State House Majority Leader Davey Hiott of Pickens County reportedly denied the existence of the oath on Thursday. Hiott has not yet responded to our request for comment on this story.