ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Freedom Caucus Member talks riff with Statehouse Republicans

By Rob Jones
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18n3iM_0kLpmZnA00

A riff is said to be growing within South Carolina's Republican Party. The division is seemingly coming from the newly formed Freedom Caucus and state house republicans. The tension reached new heights Thursday when members of the Freedom Caucus attempted to amend a spending bill multiple times. Representative Stewart Jones of Laurens County was a guest on the Tara Show Friday morning to talk about it. The entire interview is below.

State House Majority Leader Davey Hiott of Pickens County reportedly denied the existence of the oath on Thursday. Hiott has not yet responded to our request for comment on this story.

Comments / 0

Related
abccolumbia.com

Thousands of students, educators to march at school choice rally

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The largest school choice awareness rally in South Carolina history will be happening tomorrow, Jan. 25. Beginning at 11:15 a.m., more than 1,500 students, parents, and educators will march from the USC Alumni Center to the steps of the SC Capitol to raise K—12 school choice awareness. The rally will begin at 11:45 a.m.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

SC bill would ban teaching about slave owners in public schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A state lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday in the South Carolina House that would ban public schools from teaching about slave owners. The bill, filed by Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins), would prohibit public school history curriculums from including teachings about people who owned slaves, beginning the 2023-2024 school year. Johnson’s bill comes […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Charleston City Paper

State: Murder weapon known, but can’t be found in Murdaugh case

According to surprising Tuesday testimony in the double murder trial of disbarred lawyer Alex Murdaugh, an expert witness said investigators know what the murder weapon was — a .300 Blackout semi-automatic rifle “that had been used before at the Murdaughs’ spacious hunting estate in Colleton County.” But they don’t know where it is.
CHARLESTON, SC
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy