Kim Kardashian Blamed North West for Her Over-the-Top Kylie Cosmetics Makeup Transformation
North West is to blame for Kim Kardashian’s latest makeup transformation. On January 18, the reality star documented a new, over-the-top look to the tune of “M to the B” by British artist Millie Bracewell. In 2020, the BBC reported that the sound was used in TikTok’s most-watched video at the time, and it seems to be having a resurgence. Complete with overly drawn-on brows, intense contouring, pale pink overlined lips, and dramatic lashes, Kardashian applied a full face of Kylie Cosmetics to participate in TikTok’s popular “British chav” makeup trend.
Jennifer Lopez Elegantly Stomps Onto the Jimmy Kimmel Set in Oversized Mary Janes
The trendy, ultrahigh platform Mary Janes Jennifer Lopez Affleck wore to her January 18 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live were very on-brand for the megastar—unambiguously feminine with an intimidating edge. Mrs. Affleck paired her sky-high white heels with an immaculate white dress coat, a matching clutch, and hair worn soft and long.
Finn Wolfhard Finally Responds to Millie Bobby Brown's Criticism of His ‘Lousy’ Kisses
There's no such thing as a perfect kiss when you're 12—ask Finn Wolfhard. In a new interview, the Stranger Things star responded to criticism from co-star Millie Bobby Brown on his kissing skills. In case you forgot: Last year, Brown took a lie detector test for Vanity Fair about...
Tracee Ellis Ross on Perimenopause and Being Child Free: ‘I Feel More a Woman Than I’ve Ever Been’
Tracee Ellis Ross recently opened up about going through perimenopause at 50 years old, dropping some incredibly insightful truths about motherhood as well as being single and child-free. Speaking on the We Can Do Hard Things With Glennon Doyle podcast, the actor challenged the societal assumption that having children is an innately central part of being a woman.
Bella Hadid Proves This Is the Fashion Crowd’s Favorite Ballet Flat
It didn’t take Bella Hadid long to step into Miu Miu’s cult satin ballet pumps. After making their debut for autumn-winter 2022, paired with sporty separates on the runway, the silky flats have become a staple at fashion parties and on the front row. On Instagram, the super...
Reese Witherspoon Looks Kind of Punk Rock With Slicked-Back Hair and Smoky Eyes
Reese Witherspoon might just be the very definition of good energy; every red carpet she's been photographed on has come with a big smile. The last one, in particular, was at the Something From Tiffany's premiere, where she arrived wearing a hot pink lip color and her signature soft waves.
Kim Kardashian Bought a Cross Pendant Made Famous by Princess Diana
Not satisfied with starving herself into a gown once worn by Famous Tragically Dead Blonde Marilyn Monroe, Kim Kardashian has now picked up a bauble previously worn by Famous Tragically Dead Blonde Princess Diana. At a recent Sotheby's auction, Kardashian's rep purchased the Attalah Cross, an amethyst pendant made by...
Jennifer Lopez Shows Us How to Do the Lip Gloss Nails Trend
These days the beauty landscape is a particularly dewy one—especially for Jennifer Lopez. From glazed-donut skin and nails (thanks, Hailey Bieber) to winter-weather-inspired highlighter, matte has been traded in for finishes that feel glassy, glossy, and luxurious. The latest iteration? Lip gloss nails, a TikTok trend deftly adapted over...
Anne Hathaway Just Revived a Polarizing ’00s Accessory
It’s currently Haute Couture week in Paris, and Hollywood’s stars are ready to take in all of the new runway shows. (I mean, did you even see Doja Cat and Kylie Jenner at Schiaparelli?) This morning, on January 24, Anne Hathaway was spotted in the French city—and while she’s likely saving a more glamorous outfit for the front row, her casual off-duty look still looked incredibly chic.
Here's Why Aaron Taylor-Johnson Fans Are Rejoicing Over Those Joey King Cheating Rumors
In the TikTok and DeuxMoi era, unsubstantiated celebrity gossip travels faster and further than ever before. The latest celebrities to be caught up in a tidal wave of cheating rumors: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Sam Taylor-Johnson, and Joey King. While Hollywood infidelity is hardly shocking news, the reactions to this particular conspiracy theory is anything but ordinary.
Scream VI: Everything We Know About the Upcoming Slasher
Just like Ghostface, Hayden Panettiere is back. Yep, Kirby from Scre4m returns in the latest installment of this long-running slasher franchise, which sets the action not in Woodsboro but in New York City. Spooooky. Here's everything we know about the flick:. Courteney Cox will reprise her role as crime reporter...
Emilia Clarke Is ‘Avoiding’ Watching House of the Dragon: ‘It’s Too Weird'
Despite House of the Dragon taking home the 2023 Golden Globe for best drama series, Emilia Clarke refuses to watch the Game of Thrones prequel series. After starring in the HBO fantasy series for all eight seasons, the actor behind Danaerys Targaryen said it would be “too weird” to watch the saga based on her own character's bloodline. “I’m so happy it’s happening. I’m over the moon about all the awards," she recently told Variety at Sundance Film Festival while promoting her next movie, The Pod Generation. "I just can’t do it.”
Anne Hathaway Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie Direct From Bed
It’s not easy taking a selfie from bed. Issues can include unflattering angles, dropping the phone on your face, and achey arms. Not the case for Anne Hathaway, whose recent Instagram post found her looking enviably good against the backdrop of some perfectly plumped-up pillows. Her complexion was just as cushiony.
Julia Fox Filmed an Apartment Tour, and It’ll Cure Your Celeb Envy
Uncut Jyeahms star Julia Fox might be a jet-setter and a certain kind of fashion icon, but her day-to-day life is pretty humble, at least from the state of her apartment. The famously unfiltered actor decided to film a tour of her NYC pad for TikTok, and when we say it's as far from the Architectural Digest aesthetic as you can get….
Selena Gomez Deleted Her Response to Those Chainsmokers Dating Rumors
The internet has been buzzing for days over rumors that Selena Gomez is dating Chainsmokers member Andrew “Drew” Taggart, and it looks like we finally know the truth. On January 15, Gomez and Taggart were spotted at NYC bowling alley The Gutter, where an eyewitness told Page Six that the pair were “making out.” While a source told People that she and Taggart were part of “a group,” another source told Us Weekly that there might be more to their relationship.
Nikki Bella Married Artem Chigvintsev in the Dress She Bought to Marry John Cena—Here’s Why
Say Yes to the Dress. We know wedding dress shopping is hard. So can we really blame Nikki Bella for wearing the dress she bought for her wedding to ex-fiancé John Cena to marry Artem Chigvintsev? We think not. “I had the moment with that dress…when I saw it,”...
Anne Hathaway Has a Response to the Gross Interview Question She Got at 16
When her acting career got started, Anne Hathaway was a teenager, and she remembers one especially icky question from her very first time doing press. She recalled the experience during a Q&A panel following a screening of her new film Eileen, which is described as a darkly comedic thriller starring Hathaway as a prison psychologist who forms a homoerotic bond with the prison secretary.
Idina Menzel Revealed a Transformative Chin-Length Bob
Idina Menzel traded her long locks for a daring cut that makes her almost unrecognizable—a difficult feat when you're the Queen of Broadway. Throughout her impressive career, the only drastic change in Menzel's hair was a short-lived icy blonde moment. Surprisingly, she's never cut her hair any shorter than shoulder-length, but she is embracing the new year with a new look.
Yes, That Really Was Doja Cat Covered in 30,000 Crystals at Schiaparelli
The spring 2023 couture shows kicked off in Paris with a visual spectacle at Schiaparelli. Inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno, the show saw supermodels Shalom Harlow, Irina Shayk, and Naomi Campbell glide down the catwalk in looks adorned with animal heads made from foam. As for the beauty, artistic...
Gossip Girl Reboot Canceled at HBO Max, Per Creator Josh Safran
In tragic news for Upper East Siders and fans alike, the Gossip Girl spin-off series has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons. Creator Josh Safran announced the news on January 19, tweeting, “So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.”
