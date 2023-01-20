In tragic news for Upper East Siders and fans alike, the Gossip Girl spin-off series has been canceled at HBO Max after two seasons. Creator Josh Safran announced the news on January 19, tweeting, “So here's the goss: it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to announce GOSSIP GIRL will not be continuing on HBO Max. The EPs and I will forever be grateful to: the network and studio for their faith and support; the writers for their devious brains and dexterous talent; the superstar cast for being the greatest of collaborators and friends; and the crew for their hard work, dedication, and love for the project. This was honestly the greatest set I ever worked on, top to bottom.”

