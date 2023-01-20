Read full article on original website
Related
Chariton Leader
Iowa House passes private school financial aid bill; Gov. Reynolds expected to sign Tuesday
DES MOINES — A state-funded private school financial assistance package costing $345 million a year was making its way late Monday to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ desk, where her signature would seal her top legislative priority into state law. After more than five hours of debate, the bill passed...
Chariton Leader
Reynolds signs 'school choice' bill into law
(Des Moines) -- Just two and a half weeks into the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the 'school choice' bill into law. The Tuesday morning signing comes after the Iowa House passed House File 68 by a 55-45 vote Monday evening, setting in motion the creation of Education Savings Accounts, which would include nearly $7,600 in state funds for families to send their children to private schools. The Iowa Senate passed a similar measure by a 31-18 vote. During the signing, Reynolds touted the plan as a new way to invest in students rather than a specific system.
Chariton Leader
Watch Now: Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad discusses selection as president of the World Food Prize
Former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad appointed president of World Food Prize Foundation. Branstad will lead the foundation which gives an annual prize for innovation in quality and quantity of global agriculture.
Chariton Leader
Iowa House could take up school choice bill soon
Governor Reynolds’ plan to provide money to students attending private schools could move ahead soon, possibly as this week. House Speaker Pat Grassley told Radio Iowa that the goal is for the House “to take some level of action” on the bill that would provide low-income students with $7,598 — the amount school districts currently receive per pupil. In return, districts would receive $1,205 in funding for every student who lives in the district but attends a private school.
Chariton Leader
Watch Now: Rep. John Wills speaks on private school assistance bill
Iowa House passes private school financial aid bill; Gov. Reynolds expected to sign Tuesday. A proposal for state-funded savings accounts for Iowa parents to pay for private school would cost the state roughly $345 million annually once fully implemented, according to a nonpartisan fiscal analysis released Monday just hours before lawmakers began voting on the proposal.
Comments / 0