(Des Moines) -- Just two and a half weeks into the 2023 Iowa Legislative Session, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed the 'school choice' bill into law. The Tuesday morning signing comes after the Iowa House passed House File 68 by a 55-45 vote Monday evening, setting in motion the creation of Education Savings Accounts, which would include nearly $7,600 in state funds for families to send their children to private schools. The Iowa Senate passed a similar measure by a 31-18 vote. During the signing, Reynolds touted the plan as a new way to invest in students rather than a specific system.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO