Blasting to resume at VA hospital construction site. Here's when it will happen

Blasting at a high-profile hospital construction site in eastern Louisville that had been paused for several months is set to resume, officials behind the project say, with some new protocols in place.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said explosive charges at the Veterans Affairs hospital development site on Brownsboro Road near Louisville's Crossgate neighborhood will begin again Monday, with one blast planned per day. Five more blasts are needed to complete work on the site, the statement said.

Explosions on the 35-acre plot were paused on Oct. 4, in the immediate aftermath of a blast that sent debris flying onto nearby Interstate 264 and several surrounding properties.

Independent investigations conducted by the Army Corps, the Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement and third-party consultant DynoConsult, the statement said, found the incident happened due to "an unintended simultaneous detonation of several explosive charges which were designed to detonate on a precisely timed sequence."

Officials behind the project will move forward with several new safety measures that will be in place during the next five blasts, the statement said, including:

Increasing the space between charges and using soil overburden and blast mats

Stopping traffic on I-264 during each of the remaining blasts

Keeping Kentucky Division of Mine Reclamation and Enforcement staff members on site during drilling, loading and blasting

"Safety remains our number one priority," the Army Corps statement provided by spokesperson Michael Maddox said. "Ensuring all work on the construction site is performed according to safety guidelines, and local and state laws, is paramount to safeguarding area residents and those working on the site."

After the previous blast, Maddox told The Courier Journal, 20 different residents from nearby Crossgate filed claims citing damages, including some duplicate claims that had been filed before Oct. 4; 10 were reports of damage to vehicles and 10 related to damage to homes. He said 15 of those claims had been settled.

The Brownsboro Road construction site, purchased for $12.9 million in 2012 by the federal government, was selected for the project by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2017 over objections of several Crossgate homeowners and other nearby residents concerned about its size and the impact it would have on traffic congestion along Brownsboro Road near the I-264 ramps, which neighbors say is already a daily hassle.

Groundbreaking on the construction site took place in 2021, with officials at the time saying they expected the project to be completed by 2025.

