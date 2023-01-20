ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, CA

Gas station, convenience store coming to Apple Valley

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
 5 days ago
Heavy equipment operators started work on the corner of Bear Valley and Deep Creek roads in Apple Valley.

The project site has been marked for an “approved fuel station and convenience store,” Apple Valley spokeswoman Shannon Dunkle told the Daily Press. Apple Valley Councilman Art Bishop added that many developers “pursue a brand” for a certain project during the planning and construction process.

“The entire council is excited when development comes to Apple Valley,” Bishop said. “We’re keen on good quality and responsible development that fits the needs of our community, whether it’s a grocery store or gas station.”

Last week, developers began working on the multi-acre property located between Kiowa and Apple Valley roads.

The gas station project is located across from the site of the Original Apple Valley School Site on the southeast corner of Bear Valley and Deep Creek roads.

Only small portions of walls remain at the former school site, which began hosting classes in 1913. The building was in use on that site until 1955 when it was moved to a site east of the school campus where it continued to be used for school purposes and as a youth center until it was dismantled in 1978.

The Bear Valley/Deep Creek road development is the third new gas station project in Apple Valley over the last 12 months.

The Deep Creek Country Market and Shell gas station opened in October at the corner of Deep Creek and Rock Springs roads.

The market is located along Rock Springs Road, a busy roadway that crosses the Mojave River and connects southwest Apple Valley to the east side of Hesperia.

The 5,000-square-foot market is owned by Mike and Mark Maida, who have several gas stations across the High Desert, according to Steeno Design Studio in Hesperia.

Central Gas & Mart should open sometime this year on the northeast corner of Bear Valley and Central roads in Apple Valley. The nearly 5,000-square-foot project is designed to accommodate travel trailers, RVs and fifth-wheels heading out to places like Johnson Valley, according to Steeno Design.

Agio Real Estate Commercial Division sold the property to David Dhillon, who owns several fueling stations, including the Apple Valley Gasoline & Mart located on the corner of Outer Highway 18 and Pawnee Road, Leon said.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 15

Kirk Slayden
5d ago

I know exactly where this is because I've been watching it grow and I live very close to it but I have to ask why they keep building more gas stations when our planet is warming because of gasoline cars and why the hell we paying twice as much as back east why the hell is California paying more gas prices than anywhere else and prices are so high on everything how in the hell can anybody survive foods out of control rent is out of control the cost of living is out of control God bless America in God we trust in Jesus name amen

Reply
4
Elena Dykes
4d ago

I can't believe that they don't bring more restaurants to apple Valley but another gas station give me a break !!

Reply
3
Kirk Slayden
5d ago

and another thing why the hell don't they put a bridge over the riverbed of Mojave River on Rock springs road they're building all this stuff around but yet when it rains heavy Rock springs road gets closed and you cannot pass and the only passage is Bear valley that doesn't make sense to me why they haven't fixed that

Reply(1)
2
 

