Gas station, convenience store coming to Apple Valley

Heavy equipment operators started work on the corner of Bear Valley and Deep Creek roads in Apple Valley.

The project site has been marked for an “approved fuel station and convenience store,” Apple Valley spokeswoman Shannon Dunkle told the Daily Press. Apple Valley Councilman Art Bishop added that many developers “pursue a brand” for a certain project during the planning and construction process.

“The entire council is excited when development comes to Apple Valley,” Bishop said. “We’re keen on good quality and responsible development that fits the needs of our community, whether it’s a grocery store or gas station.”

Last week, developers began working on the multi-acre property located between Kiowa and Apple Valley roads.

The gas station project is located across from the site of the Original Apple Valley School Site on the southeast corner of Bear Valley and Deep Creek roads.

Only small portions of walls remain at the former school site, which began hosting classes in 1913. The building was in use on that site until 1955 when it was moved to a site east of the school campus where it continued to be used for school purposes and as a youth center until it was dismantled in 1978.

The Bear Valley/Deep Creek road development is the third new gas station project in Apple Valley over the last 12 months.

The Deep Creek Country Market and Shell gas station opened in October at the corner of Deep Creek and Rock Springs roads.

The market is located along Rock Springs Road, a busy roadway that crosses the Mojave River and connects southwest Apple Valley to the east side of Hesperia.

The 5,000-square-foot market is owned by Mike and Mark Maida, who have several gas stations across the High Desert, according to Steeno Design Studio in Hesperia.

Central Gas & Mart should open sometime this year on the northeast corner of Bear Valley and Central roads in Apple Valley. The nearly 5,000-square-foot project is designed to accommodate travel trailers, RVs and fifth-wheels heading out to places like Johnson Valley, according to Steeno Design.

Agio Real Estate Commercial Division sold the property to David Dhillon, who owns several fueling stations, including the Apple Valley Gasoline & Mart located on the corner of Outer Highway 18 and Pawnee Road, Leon said.

