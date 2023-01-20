Read full article on original website
gamblingnews.com
Pariplay Has Expanded Its Fusion Platform with Mancala Gaming
The new partner is Mancala Gaming, an up-and-coming studio, and developer of compelling titles built to appeal to new audiences and boost engagement across iGaming for partner operators. Mancala Gaming Sets to Conquer Global Markets with Pariplay. Thanks to this integration, Mancala Gaming will now have the opportunity to distribute...
gamblingnews.com
FortuneCoins Inks Partnership Agreement with Mascot Gaming
After a successful 2022 at the end of which it gathered more than 1.2 million registered users, the rapidly-growing social casino in the US is even more determined to evolve next to the best partners by its side. The fresh deal inked with the gaming operator that has been handling...
gamblingnews.com
PlayAGS to Provide Slot Content for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino
Supplier of gaming products and services to the global gaming industry, PlayAGS, announced it has signed a new online game content partnership with Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. Boost Caesar’s Online Slot Content. The partnership between PlayAGS and Caesars will see the supplier of slots and table games provide the...
gamblingnews.com
MGM Reportedly Plans Business Combination with Entain
A recent report released by one of the leading financial service providers in the world, Deutsche Bank, suggests that a combination between Entain and MGM Resorts is possible and even represents a “fairly obvious combination.” According to analysts, a combination of the duo is likely to receive the support of shareholders.
gamblingnews.com
Sporting Risk Adds Andy Phillips as CCO
Sporting Risk, an expert in sports betting, forecasting and analytics, has appointed the experienced Andy Phillips as its new chief commercial officer, the company announced. The new hire will reinforce the company’s growth, helping it expand its business. Phillips Has Joined the Company as CCO. Phillips, who said that...
gamblingnews.com
EQL Games and Jelly to Deliver on More iLottery Products
Jelly, which is an expert in iGaming products and services, will collaborate with EQL Games to develop new games for iLottery products, with a particular target on the US market. Other jurisdictions will also be covered as part of the two companies’ push towards new markets and into new verticals of the iGaming experience.
gamblingnews.com
Gaming 1 Inks Agreement with Maxima Compliance
Gaming 1, a supplier of gaming and sports betting content, has penned a new US-facing agreement with compliance specialist Maxima Compliance. As a firm that is experienced in regulatory matters, the latter company will help Gaming 1 navigate the complex US betting market. Gaming 1 Secures Maxima’s Help for Its...
gamblingnews.com
Swintt Supplies Bragg Gaming with Content
Gaming content studio Swintt has joined forces with the leading iGaming provider Bragg Gaming in a new deal. As per the deal, the former company will supply Bragg with iGaming titles. Swintt to Power Bragg with Games. Swintt made headlines by inking a number of important deals in 2022 and...
gamblingnews.com
Caesars and Raynham Park Team Up for a New Sportsbook
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment has teamed up with Raynham Park, a simulcast racing center in Massachusetts. The two entities will unite their efforts to open a new in-person sportsbook just south of Boston. These plans are still awaiting regulatory approval but if approved, would mark Caesars’ in-person entry into Massachusetts....
gamblingnews.com
Star Sports Group Appointed Russ Wiseman as Group Chairman
Omnichannel sports betting operator Star Sports Group of Companies announced the appointment of gambling industry veteran Russ Wiseman as the group’s first Chairman. The addition of Wiseman to Star Sports Group brings nearly 30 years of gambling industry experience gained across senior commercial, strategic and operational roles at industry leaders such as Sporting Index, Sportech, Betdaq, and Entain.
gamblingnews.com
Premier Greyhound Racing Signs Commercial Partnership with Major Betting Brands
In an official press release, the company confirmed that it has signed with Entain, William Hill, Betfred, and Paddy Power. As a result, Premier Greyhound Racing will supply those companies and their brands with greyhound racing, forming important commercial ties with some of the industry’s leaders. Premier Greyhound Racing...
gamblingnews.com
Pragmatic Play Delivers Content for Czech Brand Forbes Casino
The new strategic partnership was announced Wednesday and sees the provider deliver its popular games for Forbes Casino customers. The collaboration sees the popular Czech casino brand benefit from accessing 12 of the provider’s top-performing slot games. Those titles include award-winning games such as Wolf Gold and Gates Olympus, as well as popular titles such as Sugar Rush.
gamblingnews.com
SCCG to Provide Xite with Advisory Services
SCCG Management, a full service consultancy for companies in the gaming sector, has announced a new agreement with Xite Holdings, an esteemed alphabet lottery company. Under the newly-minted agreement, the former company will provide its new partner with advisory services. Xite Holdings Wants to Innovate the Lottery Sector. As highlighted...
gamblingnews.com
PredictIt to Shut Down for Violating Terms of Operation
PredictIt, the popular futures exchange tied to political events, has until February 15 to close all existing markets and shut down, putting an end to the legal availability in the US of bets on political events. Violation of Terms. Established in collaboration with the Victoria University of Wellington, in New...
gamblingnews.com
North Carolina Could Support 9 Casinos as It Looks into Gambling
There are currently a limited number of gambling options for residents of North Carolina. The state offers raffles, charitable bingo, as well as casino gambling, which is restricted to the three Indian casinos on tribal land in the state. Those locations offer not only casino games, but sports wagering as well. Still, the activity is restricted to retail betting only.
gamblingnews.com
Massachusetts’ Gambling Commission Votes in Favor of Extra Betting Markets
The launch of Massachusetts’ sports betting market is around the corner. Authorities in the Bay State used the last few days to discuss what activities should people be allowed to wager on. The list contains some surprising entries. MA Punters Will Be Able to Bet on Drafts and Award...
gamblingnews.com
Energy Casino Launches with Stakelogic Content
The operator will benefit from Stakelogic’s distinct selection of video and classic slot games that are known to players the world over. The partnership covers the market in Latvia and all Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) jurisdictions. Energy Casino Steps Up Gaming Library with Stakelogic. Stakelogic brings along a number...
gamblingnews.com
Final Preparations Underway for Massachusetts’ Sports Betting Launch
Retail sports betting will initially launch with three casinos, which are frantically preparing to accommodate the expected rush of customers. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) is confident that the launch will be successful and is well underway with final checks and verifications. While online sports betting fans will need to wait a few more months, introducing the state’s first retail sportsbooks remains a high-profile event.
gamblingnews.com
Saskatchewan’s Two-month Gaming Handle Nearing $24M
The strong financial performance is the result of a well-tailored product that has factored in player interest and preferences, leveraged by a strong underpinning platform by the province. Great First Two Months. Figures provided by the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA) state that November’s revenue was CA$14.8 million (approx. $11.1...
gamblingnews.com
Michigan Online Betting and Casino Close to $2bn in Receipts for 2022
Overall, the gross receipts from commercial and tribal iGaming and internet sports betting operators hit $1.98 billion in 2022. This result marked a strong 41% increase when compared to the $1.4 billion in gross receipts reported a year ago, in 2021. A breakdown of that total showed that internet sports...
