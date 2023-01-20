Read full article on original website
Telegraph Herald Continues to have Delivery Issues
The Telegraph Herald continues to have deliverability issues from last week. They posted an update on their Facebook page saying they are continuing to experience significant technical issues with their mailing system software, which is affecting mail delivery of the Telegraph Herald. This is a temporary situation that we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. If subscribers live outside the city of Dubuque, and receive their newspaper through the US Postal Service, they probably did not receive their paper. They are keeping their online site free to access during this time.
City of Dubuque Accepting Park Renaming Proposals
The City of Dubuque is accepting name proposals for the previously named Pyatigorsk Park, located at 16th St. and Kerper Blvd. The park is being renamed using a process approved by the City Council after Travel Dubuque’s Sister City Committee voted to end Dubuque’s sister city relationship with the Russian city in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Name proposals can be submitted online at www.cityofdubuque.org/parks or dropped off or mailed to the Leisure Services Department, ATTN: Marie Ware, 1157 Central Ave. Dubuque, IA 52001.
County Recorder Position Needs To Be Filled
Dubuque County supervisors on Monday agreed to hear from residents interested in filling the vacant county recorder position at an upcoming meeting pm Monday, January 30th after being told of the possible consequences of not filling the seat. In November, then-County Recorder John Murphy was reelected handily over independent candidate Keith Lucy. But he resigned effective Jan. 3 to become CEO of Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa. Longtime Deputy Recorder Karol Kennedy has been serving as interim recorder. County Auditor Kevin Dragotto mentioned that the recorder position could be eliminated and its duties folded into his office or that of the county treasurer. That process has to be started by a citizen petition.
Plans unveiled for $75 million renovation of Q Casino
Officials have unveiled plans for an at least $75 million renovation to transform one of Dubuque’s casinos and add new amenities to the facility. Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025. The plans include remodeling the main casino area, adding a family entertainment area, constructing a new hotel tower and upgrading the facility’s facade. At the meeting, board members unanimously approved the project as a whole, as well as approved work to begin on its first phase. DRA board members will have to approve work on each of the five phases before they begin.
Fire at Loras Boulevard Residence in Dubuque
No injuries were reported following a fire Tuesday afternoon along Loras Boulevard. Dubuque fire crews were called to a three-story multi-family residence just before 4 o’clock. Officials say the fire was located on the 3rd floor of the building. Crews helped evacuate five people who were inside the home. Fire department officials say they were unable to find any operational smoke detectors in the building. The fire is being investigated by the Dubuque Fire Marshal’s Office and is believed to be accidental.
Fire At Dubuque Apartment Building
A Dubuque apartment building had minor damage as a result of a fire Sunday morning. The Dubuque Fire Department was dispatched at 6:39 a.m. to a three story apartment building on Rhomberg Avenue. A report says the fire occurred in a bedroom on the third floor and was contained to that room. Reports say firefighters extinguished the blaze within seven minutes of their arrival. The only damage was to a window which will need replacing. No injuries were reported.
Dubuque museum welcomes new stingrays, exhibit to reopen for viewing
Dubuque’s National Mississippi River Museum and Aquarium has welcomed new stingrays to its campus following the deaths of several stingrays last month. Museum officials shared that five cownose rays from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium currently are acclimating to their new environment in the Delta exhibit in the museum’s National River Center. The exhibit will open for viewing Saturday, though touch tank capabilities remain on hold. An investigation of the December 22nd incident of the eight stingrays found that the tank’s water level dropped and the exhibit became supersaturated with too much oxygen.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Fraudulent Check Cashing Scheme
A woman accused of participating in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme in Dubuque has pleaded guilty to related charges. 19 year old Jadah Johnson of Decatur, Georgia has pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of second-degree theft and solicitation. Officers responded on November 9th to MidWestOne Bank, after a person tried to cash a fraudulent check. Bank staff denied the transaction, and the man left in a vehicle, which officers tracked. A passenger said she had been picked up by Johnson and 28 year old Traveon Reese of Atlanta. The two offered her $500 to cash a $3,200 check, which she did. Later, Reese and Johnson were arrested. Johnson’s sentencing hearing is set for March 13.
Man From Mazomanie Arrested For Drugs in Dubuque
A Wisconsin man was arrested by Dubuque Police on drug charges Monday. 35 year old Evan Mittenzwei of Mazomanie was arrested at 3:45 a.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Highway 61/151 and Digital Drive on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstruction of emergency communication.
