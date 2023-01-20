Officials have unveiled plans for an at least $75 million renovation to transform one of Dubuque’s casinos and add new amenities to the facility. Officials with Q Casino shared a five-phase plan to renovate the facility. The total project is expected to cost $75 million to $80 million and should be completed by 2025. The plans include remodeling the main casino area, adding a family entertainment area, constructing a new hotel tower and upgrading the facility’s facade. At the meeting, board members unanimously approved the project as a whole, as well as approved work to begin on its first phase. DRA board members will have to approve work on each of the five phases before they begin.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 7 HOURS AGO