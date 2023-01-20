ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton's Indy Bugg returns to 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' after appearing in Beyoncé video

By Haadiza Ogwude, Cincinnati Enquirer
 5 days ago
It seems a 10-year-old dancer from Dayton is becoming a regular on "The Jennifer Hudson Show."

Indy Bugg, known for her viral dance videos and hair-braiding content, first appeared on the famous singer's new daytime talk show in September 2022, when she danced to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time." On Thursday, Bugg returned to share more of her skills with the award-winning host.

During her appearance, Bugg called Hudson a "queen" and told her she missed her. She also discussed what it was like to be featured in Beyoncé's “Break My Soul (Hive Certified)” music video.

“I was so shocked to find out Beyoncé put me on her video," she said.

The dancer then shared a few wise words for her fans.

“Believe in yourself, don’t let nobody hold you down, you’re strong, you’re beautiful, always believe in yourself,” Bugg said.

The episode ended with Bugg performing a new dance routine to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage." Hudson also gifted Bugg an arts-and-crafts basket, which was met with excited screams from the young internet star.

You can watch her appearance in the video below.

ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

