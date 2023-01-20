Read full article on original website
State legislation mandating student reps on school boards dies in committee
A proposal to require all local School Boards in Virginia to contain a student member went down to defeat in a House of Delegates subcommittee Jan. 24. The measure – patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) – would if passed have directed all county and city School Boards that do not currently have a student representative to put in motion plans to add one.
New legislators drops her first bills into the hopper in Richmond
Two weeks into this year’s General Assembly session, newly elected Del. Holly Seibold (D-Oakton-Vienna) has five bills up for consideration. Seibold, who defeated Republican candidate Monique Baroudi in a Jan. 10 special election to fill the unexpired term of former Del. Mark Keam, has submitted these pieces of legislation:
InFive: Gun containment bill, murder guilty plea and rain today
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill that would require adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home. 2. Guilty plea. One of four...
News & Notes: Coyote caution, menhaden moratorium bill, and all-year deer hunting proposal
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – Here is a round-up of the latest outdoor news from across Virginia and the region. Coyote Concerns The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) reports coyote mating season is from now until March. Caution is urged in areas with high concentrations of the animals. Coyotes become more active during mating season, […]
InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging
From The Virginia Mercury: Del. Irene Shin last week introduced a bill to limit the price markups and fees charged to inmates and their families for goods and services purchased behind bars. The post Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,554 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week. That brings Virginia's total number of coronavirus cases to 2,240,431.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
Gas prices going up in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26
RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
InFive: Rocket launch tonight, ABC license revoked and freezing rain coming?
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Rocket Lab's first-of-its-kind rocket launch is now set for tonight from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, and it should be visible across the D.C. area. 4. ABC license suspended. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily suspended the ABC license...
‘Please, please, please help us’: Passport appointments skyrocket in Virginia as more people return to travel
Passport appointments are either getting canceled or are becoming scarce as offices across Virginia are becoming overwhelmed.
Seven people charged for moving heroin, meth through southwest Virginia
Seven people, including one Virginia man, have been charged in a multi-state drug trafficking ring that moved heroin and meth through Virginia, Tennessee and Michigan between 2021 and 2022.
UVA: calls for kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles nearly triples
Calls to UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center for children unintentionally consuming edible marijuana products nearly tripled from 26 in 2021 to 77 in 2022. About 68% of those calls in 2022 – a total of 52 – involved children ages 5 or younger, with most of those kids requiring hospitalization. Calls among this age group more than tripled from 2021, when the poison center received 16 calls for kids 5 or younger.
Virginia vital records office releases state's most popular baby names for 2022
Whether inspired by scripture, royalty, a favorite singer, Disney character, or family heritage, parents are choosing diverse names for their newborns. The Office of Vital Records in the Virginia Department of Health has unveiled its list of the Top 15 baby names for children born in the commonwealth in 2022.
American Pickers coming to Virginia in March
Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting
RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
8News Exclusive: Myrna Morrissey speaks out on marital rift with Sen. Joe Morrissey
Less than a week after a judge extended state Senator Joe Morrissey's protective order against his wife and her boyfriend, Myrna Morrissey spoke with 8News in an exclusive interview detailing the turbulence of their estranged marriage.
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
Gov. Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers.
25,000 turkeys killed at Virginia facility due to highly-pathogenic bird flu exposure
An astounding 25,000 turkeys previously destined for dinner plates were killed in Virginia after samples from the flock tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).
