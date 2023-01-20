ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 1

Related
Inside Nova

State legislation mandating student reps on school boards dies in committee

A proposal to require all local School Boards in Virginia to contain a student member went down to defeat in a House of Delegates subcommittee Jan. 24. The measure – patroned by Del. Alfonso Lopez (D-Arlington-Fairfax) – would if passed have directed all county and city School Boards that do not currently have a student representative to put in motion plans to add one.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

New legislators drops her first bills into the hopper in Richmond

Two weeks into this year’s General Assembly session, newly elected Del. Holly Seibold (D-Oakton-Vienna) has five bills up for consideration. Seibold, who defeated Republican candidate Monique Baroudi in a Jan. 10 special election to fill the unexpired term of former Del. Mark Keam, has submitted these pieces of legislation:
RICHMOND, VA
Inside Nova

InFive: Gun containment bill, murder guilty plea and rain today

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. After a classroom shooting allegedly committed by a Virginia 6-year-old, Democrats in the state Senate are advancing a bill that would require adults to keep guns locked up if minors are in the home. 2. Guilty plea. One of four...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Fighting crime, union vote and a breezy day ahead

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Another regional school division is apologizing for failing to notify students of National Merit commendations. Six high school students in Stafford County were not notified of the commendations “in a timely manner,” the school division announced Friday. 4....
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging

From The Virginia Mercury: Del. Irene Shin last week introduced a bill to limit the price markups and fees charged to inmates and their families for goods and services purchased behind bars. The post Behind bars: Virginia jails price gouging appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

Gas prices going up in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices in Virginia have gone up about $0.18 per gallon in the last week to an average of $3.34 a gallon. AAA says prices in the commonwealth are $0.39 per gallon higher than a month ago. It also says what you’d pay in Charlottesville is a little about the state average of $3.42.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

Gov. Youngkin orders flags to be flown at half-staff until Jan. 26

RICHMOND, Va. – The Governor of Virginia has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor those who died or were injured in a shooting at a dance club in Monterey Park, California. Governor Youngkin made the announcement on Monday pursuant to President Biden’s Presidential Proclamation to lower...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

InFive: Rocket launch tonight, ABC license revoked and freezing rain coming?

Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Rocket Lab's first-of-its-kind rocket launch is now set for tonight from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility, and it should be visible across the D.C. area. 4. ABC license suspended. The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has temporarily suspended the ABC license...
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

UVA: calls for kids accidentally eating marijuana edibles nearly triples

Calls to UVA Health’s Blue Ridge Poison Center for children unintentionally consuming edible marijuana products nearly tripled from 26 in 2021 to 77 in 2022. About 68% of those calls in 2022 – a total of 52 – involved children ages 5 or younger, with most of those kids requiring hospitalization. Calls among this age group more than tripled from 2021, when the poison center received 16 calls for kids 5 or younger.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

American Pickers coming to Virginia in March

Va. – Cha-ching! Cue the American Pickers intro, because the Pickers are headed to the Commonwealth. The Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce made the announcement on Monday, saying that the award-winning television show, American Pickers on the History Channel, is heading to Virginia. “The show follows the team as...
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

House subcommittee approves bill to restrict early voting

RICHMOND – A bill to limit early voting to two weeks before an election moved on to the House Committee on Privileges and Elections with a 6-4 vote on Jan. 17. Currently, Virginia allows absentee in-person voting 45 days before an election. This time frame makes Virginia one of the states – among Maine, Minnesota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota and Wyoming – with the longest absentee voting period, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy