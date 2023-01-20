ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provincetown, MA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England

One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA

I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
Three Fast Food Chains Top the List as Most Popular in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is loaded with excellent restaurant options across the state. Whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, Cape Cod, Berkshire County, and everywhere in between, you'll find yourself excellent seafood choices, tasty Italian dishes, yummy Chinese cuisine, and the list goes on and on. Depending on the Day, Some Massachusetts Residents May...
Massachusetts Native Jennifer Coolidge to Receive Prestigious Harvard Honor

From Stifler’s Mom to Woman of the Year. Not a bad arc for Boston-born Jennifer Coolidge. This week, the Norwell native was named Woman of the Year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. According to a release from the organization, the award is “bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”
arhsharbinger.com

Top 5 Donuts at Dunkin’

Driving in Boston, down the freeway or around the suburbs, one common occurrence remains a staple for the typical day in a life for people in Massachusetts: a stop at Dunkin’ Donuts. From their warm coffee to cool refreshers, Dunkin’ has established itself as the core of what America runs on with roughly 1,100 locations in our state alone. Given the numerous Dunkin’ products carried around each morning by students and teachers alike, it is safe to say that Algonquin runs on Dunkin’ too. With that in mind, isn’t it about time we establish our top five picks for their best donuts?
The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts

Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023

As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod

WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
