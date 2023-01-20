Driving in Boston, down the freeway or around the suburbs, one common occurrence remains a staple for the typical day in a life for people in Massachusetts: a stop at Dunkin’ Donuts. From their warm coffee to cool refreshers, Dunkin’ has established itself as the core of what America runs on with roughly 1,100 locations in our state alone. Given the numerous Dunkin’ products carried around each morning by students and teachers alike, it is safe to say that Algonquin runs on Dunkin’ too. With that in mind, isn’t it about time we establish our top five picks for their best donuts?

