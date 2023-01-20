Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Don't Miss This Family-Friendly "Animal Kissing Booth" Valentine's Day CelebrationDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Police Cruiser Designed By Students Is RevealedDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
What Surprised This South Shore Resident The Most About Being on a CBS Reality ShowDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Related
Internet Shares a Hilarious and True Thing About Ice Cream Shops in New England
One of the oddities of New England that people from away often notice is just how many seasonal ice cream shops exist throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Vermont, and Rhode Island (sorry Connecticut). Ice cream has become a big business in the northeast as short summers and massive tourism have led to a spike in the popularity of the sweet, creamy treat. But what really separates New England ice cream shops from the rest of the country? It can be summed up in one hilarious but true tweet.
26 Delicious Massachusetts Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives
Guy Fieri has made a name for himself as the "King of Flavor Town", whatever that actually means. I guess I should start with the fact that I'm not a huge fan of this guy (see what I did there), but in the same breath, I have to admit that I'm wildly jealous of the fact that he gets to travel the nation tasting amazing food.
Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA
Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco, and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls, and decadent desserts daily.
Want a Drink? 20 Maine Bars Worthy of Your Attention ASAP
My wife and I love taking road trips to check out new food spots, whether it's a diner, pub, sandwich shop, or coffee joint. It's always an adventure, and we never know what to expect. One thing's for sure, Maine never disappoints when it comes to tasty eats. And there...
This Burger Joint Needs to Open a MA Location in the Berkshires?
The state of Massachusetts was greeted with some good news recently regarding the Shake Shack franchise. There are now 13 Shake Shack locations within the Bay State! However, none of them are on the western side of the state! That also means that the Berkshires has absolutely zero Shake Shacks!
MassLive.com
Massachusetts has one of the best romantic getaways in US, according to Architectural Digest
Escape into a fairytale this Valentine’s Day at one of the most romantic getaways in the U.S. Architectural Digest released a list of seven of the best romantic getaways in the U.S., including one in Massachusetts. Wequassett Resort in Cape Cod is said to have all the things the...
Retirement Sale Continues at Largest Christmas Experience in New England
(ABINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS) For the last 40 years, the South Shore had been home to thelargest Christmas experience in New England,Abington Christmas Place. As of 2023, the magical Christmas experience is now only opening its doors for those looking for a magical discounted deal.
Popular Somerset Catering Company is Expanding to New Spot on GAR Highway
When one door closes, another one opens. After noticing a sought-after seafood spot in Somerset had closed, the owner of a popular catering business decided to capitalize and make it his permanent home. Eric Thomas is thrilled to bring Bearded Chicken to even more people on the SouthCoast, expand his...
The Three Hot Spots To Visit When Driving On Route 20 In MA
I have to admit that road trips are a constant in my life. When heading to upstate, central and western New York, I avoid The Thruway at ALL costs as a "TOLL-FREE" stretch of road brings some substance to the ride and in turn, a slice of Americana awaits me as the journey takes me through farmland and quaint villages that truly embody the simple life.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
$31 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Massachusetts
Tuesday night's winning Mega Millions ticket was sold right here in western Massachusetts.
Three Fast Food Chains Top the List as Most Popular in Massachusetts
Massachusetts is loaded with excellent restaurant options across the state. Whether it's Boston, Springfield, Worcester, Cape Cod, Berkshire County, and everywhere in between, you'll find yourself excellent seafood choices, tasty Italian dishes, yummy Chinese cuisine, and the list goes on and on. Depending on the Day, Some Massachusetts Residents May...
hot969boston.com
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!
We Did It! Boston’s Home to One of the Top 10 Ugliest Buildings in the World!. Well, congratulations! You did it, Boston! You have one of the top 10 Ugliest Buildings in all of the WORLD. That’s quite an accomplishment!. According to Buildworld.com, Boston came in right in...
Massachusetts Native Jennifer Coolidge to Receive Prestigious Harvard Honor
From Stifler’s Mom to Woman of the Year. Not a bad arc for Boston-born Jennifer Coolidge. This week, the Norwell native was named Woman of the Year by Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Theatricals. According to a release from the organization, the award is “bestowed annually on performers who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”
arhsharbinger.com
Top 5 Donuts at Dunkin’
Driving in Boston, down the freeway or around the suburbs, one common occurrence remains a staple for the typical day in a life for people in Massachusetts: a stop at Dunkin’ Donuts. From their warm coffee to cool refreshers, Dunkin’ has established itself as the core of what America runs on with roughly 1,100 locations in our state alone. Given the numerous Dunkin’ products carried around each morning by students and teachers alike, it is safe to say that Algonquin runs on Dunkin’ too. With that in mind, isn’t it about time we establish our top five picks for their best donuts?
country1025.com
The Best Restaurant in Every City & Town in Massachusetts
Food is serious business. There are approximately 16,000 restaurants in Massachusetts so to be one of the restaurants that get to be known as “most popular” in any town in the state is a big deal. Well – let’s recognize some big deals right now. And let’s see if your favorite spot is collectively your town’s favorite spot.
NECN
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
These 2 Maine Places Were Named the Best to Visit in New England for 2023
As the winter blues set in for many, planning our the places they'll travel to in any given year can brighten the mood. Maine is no stranger to tourism with many of the state's coastal towns thriving and maintaining off of tourism dollars year after year. With so many wonderful towns and cities to visit throughout New England, it can be tough to narrow down your choices. According to TravelAwaits, they've already done that for, naming the two places in Maine that are the best to visit in 2023.
lbmjournal.com
New Koopman Lumber location under construction on Cape Cod
WHITINSVILLE, Mass. — Koopman Lumber, a family-owned and -operated business with 11 locations in Massachusetts, is building its first store on Cape Cod. The 2023 LBM Journal Dealer of the Year has announced that renovation is underway at the former Antique Center of Cape Cod in Dennis, with an anticipated opening in April.
103.7 WCYY
Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT
WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine and New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wcyy.com
Comments / 0