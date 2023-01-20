Read full article on original website
Related
Russian TV Warns New 'Big War' Coming After Putin Ultimatum
State TV host Margarita Simonyan said in the future Russia may have to produce a more threatening ultimatum that could include nuclear weapons.
Deadly and disposable: Wagner's brutal tactics in Ukraine revealed by intelligence report
Wagner Group fighters have become the disposable infantry of the Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine, but a Ukrainian military intelligence document obtained by CNN sets out how effective they have been around the city of Bakhmut -- and how difficult they are to fight against.
Russian Politicians Warns Western Governments: Arming Ukraine Will Result In 'Global Tragedy That Would Destroy Their Countries'
The Russian parliament’s lower house speaker is warning that the countries supplying Ukraine with powerful weapons risk their own destruction. State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin said that nations providing more powerful weapons to Ukraine could cause a “global tragedy that would destroy their countries,” reports the Associated Press.
From 14 to 'DOZENS' - the Number of FBI Whistleblowers Now Volunteering to Testify Before DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee
What started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers who will now offer testimony of FBI wrongdoing. It all began when the new Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
Trump Loses Another Lawsuit as Legal Troubles Mount.
A US district judge in Florida said former president Donald Trump had exhibited a pattern of misusing the courts to further his political agenda. Former president Donald Trump and his attorneys were ordered to pay more than $937,000 in sanctions for suing former secretary of state Hillary Clinton over claims the 2016 presidential election was rigged.
Comments / 0