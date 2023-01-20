Week 2 of HS Girls Basketball Stats and Standings
By
Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder Scoring (Must average 10 points or more)
Player (3s) Games FGM FTM Points Avg. 1. Jamisyn Stinson, SH (56) 16 129 23 337 21.1 2. Lexi Howe, TV (11) 16 95 72 273 17.1 3. Savannah Barlett, COS (N/A) 15 83 78 244 16.3 4. Mya Oliver, JG (10) 16 84 72 250 15.6 4. Jersey Draughn, ZHS (21) 14 65 67 218 15.6 6. Aubri Spicer, NL (4) 15 101 26 232 15.5 7. Kelley Masloski, RID (0) 13 70 50 190 14.6 8. Kenli Norman, MB (11) 15 76 50 213 14.2 9. Riley Zamensky, JG (2) 11 47 32 128 11.6 10. Kandrea Sowers, ZHS (8) 14 61 30 160 11.4 11. Nora Saffell, SH (11) 16 71 27 180 11.3 12. Lily Yoder, RV (0) 11 48 22 118 10.7 13. Olivia Dement, PH (31) 15 59 8 157 10.5 13. Jenna McLaughlin, Rose (0) 15 73 11 157 10.5 15. Karly Launder, MB (10) 15 50 44 154 10.3 16. Alaina Berry, Rose (16) 15 51 34 152 10.1 Field Goals Pct. (Minimum 70 attempts and 50%)
Player FGM FTA Pct. 1. Caitlyn Drake, WM 57 93 61.3 2. Jenna McLaughlin, Rose 73 125 58.4 3. Kelley Masloski, RID 70 128 54.7 4. Abby Wilson, NL 49 91 53.8 5. Caitlin Rose, PH 40 75 53.3 6. Aubri Spicer, NL 101 190 53.1 7. Nora Saffell, SH 71 137 51.8 8. Lexi Howe, TV 95 186 51.1 Free Throw Pct. (Minimum 30 attempts and 70%)
Player FTM FTA Pct. 1. Kelley Masloski, RID 50 62 80.6 2. Mya Oliver, JG 72 93 77.4 2. Taylor Spung, WM 24 31 77.4 4. Lexi Howe, TV 72 95 75.8 5. Ava Heller, SH 24 32 75.0 6. Elaina Brenly, RV 28 38 73.7 7. Savannah Bartlett, COS 78 111 70.3 8. Emerson Williams, MAYS 21 30 70.0 3-Point Pct. (Minimum of 25 attempts and 30%)
Player 3PM 3PA Pct. 1. Jamisyn Stinson, SH 56 137 40.9 2. Nora Saffell, SH 11 29 37.9 3. Kylan Brock, TV 16 43 37.2 4. Lexi Howe, TV 11 31 35.5 5. Karlee Rose, TV 16 46 34.8 6. Karly Launder, MB 10 29 34.5 7. Mackenzie Harvey, TV 23 67 34.3 8. Chloe Dick, NL 12 38 31.6 Rebounds (Must Average 6.0 per game)
Player Games Rebounds Avg. 1. Jenna McLaughlin, Rose 15 179 11.9 2. Mckinzi Linscott, JG 16 161 10.1 3. Karly Launder, MB 15 136 9.1 4. Kim Kellogg, NL 15 135 9.0 5. Hailey Helter, COS 14 105 7.5 6. Kelley Masloski, RID 13 95 7.3 7. Lexi Howe, TV 16 115 7.2 8. Savannah Bartlett, COS 15 100 6.7 9. Kaylynn Gombeda, MB 15 99 6.6 10. Jamisyn Stinson, SH 16 100 6.3 Assists (Must Average 3.0 per game)
Player Games Assist Avg. 1. Isabelle Lauvray, COS 15 90 6.0 2. Aubri Spicer, NL 15 79 5.2 3. Halle Warner, SH 16 77 4.8 4. Kim Kellogg, NL 15 70 4.6 5. Lexi Howe, TV 16 61 3.8 6. Karly Launder, MB 15 56 3.7 Steals (Must Average 3.0 per game)
Player Games Steals Avg. 1. Jamisyn Stinson, SH 16 69 4.3 2. Kim Kellogg, NL 15 63 4.2 3. Maddie May, MB 15 59 3.9 4. Aubri Spicer, NL 15 58 3.8 5. Karly Launder, MB 15 54 3.6 6. Lexi Howe, TV 16 55 3.4 6. Kenli Norman, MB 15 51 3.4 8. Kandrea Sowers, ZHS 14 46 3.3 9. Kaylynn Gombeda, MB 15 47 3.1 9. Kya Masloski, RID 13 40 3.1 11. Mylie Forgrave, SH 16 48 3.0 11. Jersey Draughn, ZHS 14 42 3.0 Standings through Thursday Overall
Teams W L Sheridan 14 2 Tri-Valley 13 3 New Lexington 13 4 Meadowbrook 11 4 West Muskingum 11 5 John Glenn 10 5 Rosecrans 9 7 Ridgewood 7 8 Zanesville 6 9 Philo 6 9 Morgan 6 10 River View 5 11 Maysville 4 11 Crooksville 2 14 Coshocton 1 14 Muskingum Valley League Big
Team W L Tri-Valley 10 1 Sheridan 9 1 John Glenn 6 4 Philo 4 7 Maysville 3 7 River View 3 9 Small
Team W L New Lexington 10 1 West Muskingum 8 3 Meadowbrook 8 3 Morgan 2 8 Crooksville 1 10 Coshocton 1 11 This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Week 2 of HS Girls Basketball Stats and Standings
Comments / 0