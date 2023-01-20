ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Latin pop group RBD to make four stops in Texas on reunion tour

By Chad Washington
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKvrX_0kLpjlFx00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — If you’re ready to dust off your red ties and sing at the top of your lungs — you might want to hear this.

One of the biggest Latin pop bands, RBD, has announced a new international tour with three stops in Texas.

The group is reuniting after a 15-year hiatus. They’ll perform in 26 cities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

The tour kicks off in El Paso at the Sun Bowl Stadium on Friday, Aug. 25, and makes its way down to Houston at Minute Maid Park on Sunday, Aug. 27.

After a month across the U.S., RBD will return to Texas with a show at Globe Life Field in Arlington on Saturday, Sept. 30, followed by a show at Austin’s Moody Center on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Tickets for all tour dates will go on pre-sale for U.S. fans beginning Thursday, Jan. 26 at noon.  The general public sale for all international fans will start the next day.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW33 Dallas / Ft. Worth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CW33

The history of the Texas state flag on its 184th birthday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday marks the 184th birthday of the Texas flag. According to the Texas House of Representatives, the official flag of Texas was adopted in session by the Third Congress of the Republic of Texas in Houston, on Jan. 25, 1839, on motion of William H. Wharton, Oliver Jones and others.
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

Tornado rips through Houston area, tens of thousands in Texas without power

A powerful storm system took aim at the Gulf Coast on Tuesday, spawning a tornado that downed utility poles and power lines, overturned vehicles and ripped roofs off homes in communities east of Houston. There were no immediate reports of serious injuries. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado emergency for that area, warning that a "large, extremely dangerous and potentially deadly tornado" was on the ground Tuesday afternoon and was headed toward Baytown, about 25 miles east of Houston. The warning expired as the system moved to the east. The storm damaged commercial buildings, homes and...
HOUSTON, TX
AccuWeather

LIVE: Damage near Houston as likely tornadoes rip through Texas

A rare tornado emergency was issued Tuesday afternoon as severe storms roared through Texas. Meanwhile, snow is accumulating elsewhere in the central U.S., causing widespread travel disruptions. 32 Entries. 37 minutes ago. Pasadena animal shelter suffers major damage. By Thomas Leffler, AccuWeather digital journalist. Pasadena, Texas, has seen significant damage...
HOUSTON, TX
CW33

The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
hppr.org

In Texas, you can be forced to sell your condo

It was outside the mailroom where Deborah Michals learned she could lose her home. One night this past summer when Michals walked outside her condominium in North Austin to check her mail or catch up with a neighbor doing laundry — she can’t remember which — she noticed a man she didn’t recognize. He told her he’d moved into the condo above hers.
AUSTIN, TX
Z94

Oklahoma Now Has Two ‘West Texas Buc-ee’s’

Last summer there were rumblings that a West Texas favorite convenience store was moving into Southwest Oklahoma. As of mid-January 2023, Altus now has two Allsup's locations in their small military metropolis. Altus isn't unique in their Allsup's locations. Frederick has long had an Allsup's too... but I honestly don't...
ALTUS, OK
Texas Observer

Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy

A riveting new book about foster care and adoption exposes just how the state lost six kids to out-of-state mothers who murdered them. We Were Once a Family opens with something alarming that a German tourist traveling the scenic Pacific Coast Highway spotted on the rocky shore on March 26, 2018: “a crumpled SUV flipped on its hood, with the vehicle’s undercarriage exposed.” The passengers were six Texas children whose adoptive mothers had blogged about “saving” foster kids, posted cute pictures on Facebook, then conspired to drive their brood off a cliff.
TEXAS STATE
texasbreaking.com

Texas Might Experience Snow, Dangerous Winter Storm Next Week

Early next week, a winter storm might bring snow to the Lone Star State. Texas will have “both rain and wintry precipitation” on Tuesday, according to Matt Lanza’s forecast from Space City Weather on Friday. Storm Prediction. The Bayou City is not predicted to receive any snow...
TEXAS STATE
KDAF

KDAF

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KDAF CW33 produces fun, informative lifestyle content that spans the Lone Star State, with a focus on covering events and happenings across North Texas and the DFW Metroplex

 https://cw33.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy