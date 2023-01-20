Two years after GOP primary loss, BettyLou DeCroce is back with vow to fight 'woke agenda'

For the first time in more than 30 years, towns in New Jersey's District 26 were not represented in the state Legislature by a DeCroce in 2022.

But come this time next year, former Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce hopes to be back in Trenton to claim the seat she lost in a bitter 2021 GOP primary after four terms in office.

DeCroce, 70, formally announced on Thursday that she will seek the Republican nomination for the district, setting up another primary fight for the party that ousted her two years ago. The 26th, which was redrawn as part of a statewide redistricting, now covers portions of Morris and Passaic counties, stretching from Hanover and Parsippany north to Ringwood, but no longer has a presence in suburban Essex County.

"We desperately need to elect effective conservatives to the state Legislature," she stated in her campaign announcement.

The Parsippany resident's announcement came as no surprise, given rumors of her candidacy began shortly after she lost her seat to former Pompton Lakes Councilman Christian Barranco in the 2021 GOP primary.

"Government is what I do," she said in a 2022 interview with the Daily Record when asked about her future plans. "Government is what I love, what I know best. I know it inside and out."

DeCroce is still in government work, having been hired as the interim town administrator in Dover last year, a position that was made permanent in December.

DeCroce joined the legislature in 2012 after the sudden death of her husband, Alex DeCroce, who was the Assembly GOP Minority Speaker when he died suddenly after a session in Trenton in early 2012. He had served in the Assembly since 1989.

Soon after his death, she was chosen by the Morris County Republican Committee to fill her husband's seat, then won a special election in November of that year to complete his term.

She was re-elected three times before being ousted in the 2021 primary, having lost the newly-installed county line position on the ballot to Barranco.

DeCroce, 69, admitted last year that primary loss was a hard blow to absorb and she still harbored resentment for a few Morris County Republican Committee leaders she said tried to discredit her.

'Inequitable' school funding

She hopes her conservative credentials and work experience can carry her back into office. In addition to her current work in Dover, DeCroce's resume includes a term on the Mine Hill council and an appointment to the Roxbury Planning Board, where she also worked for many years as township clerk and deputy manager.

DeCroce also was appointed in 2010 by then-Gov. Chris Christie as deputy commissioner in the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs .

Her campaign priorities include a pledge to fight for "the protection of parents’ rights in education," according to her announcement.

“Our children should graduate school with marketable skills in a competitive global environment, not with mastery of the woke agenda,” DeCroce said.

DeCroce also pledged to resume her push in Trenton for a statewide audit of "inequitable" school-funding distribution in part to help cut the tax bills of her constituents.

“New Jersey spends billions of taxpayer dollars on education, but relatively little of it goes to middle-class school districts, such as those in Morris and suburban Passaic counties," she stated.

Barranco is running for re-election, but won't be competing against DeCroce due to redistricting. He now represents the Legislature's 25th District after moving to Jefferson, while former District 25 Assemblyman Brian Bergen, a Denville resident, moved with his town into the new 26th. Bergen is now running for re-election in the 26th with incumbents Jay Webber, who also serves in the Assembly, and Joseph Pennacchio, a state senator.

The new District 26 includes Boonton, Denville, East Hanover, Hanover, Florham Park, Lincoln Park, Mountain Lakes, Montville, Morris Plains, Parsippany, Pequannock and Riverdale in Morris County, and Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, and Wanaque in Passaic County.

DeCroce also pledged to host regular town-hall meetings - a rarity for legislators - if she wins.

“Speeches on the floor of the Statehouse are not changing anything,” said DeCroce. “But an informed and energized electorate will.”

William Westhoven is a local reporter for DailyRecord.com. For unlimited access to the most important news from your local community, please subscribe or activate your digital account today .

Email: wwesthoven@ dailyrecord.com

Twitter: @wwesthoven

