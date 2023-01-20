Fortuna Board Game Cafe in the Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City to close at the end of January

Fortuna Board Game Cafe is closing at the end of January after more than a year in operation in downtown Iowa City.

The board game café, which offered about 100 games to choose from at the time of its opening, made the announcement on social media Wednesday.

Justin Ford, owner, told the Iowa City Press-Citizen that while there was great demand from a small group of people for the board game café, it wasn’t large enough to warrant staying open.

Factor in University of Iowa football game days or bad weather, and there were less customers at the café, Ford explained.

Fortuna offered guests the chance to play classics like Monopoly or Clue or try something new. Popcorn and coffee were available for purchase.

Ford, an Iowa City resident, explained that other board game cafés operate more like a restaurant.

For example, Athena Board Game Cafe in Chicago offers appetizers, sandwiches and milkshakes along with dozens of games to play. Meepleville in Las Vegas offers pizza, frappuccinos, alcohol and items to snack on.

It’s an option that could have attracted more guests, but wasn’t something Ford was looking to do.

But board game cafés aren’t about the games.

“What's amazing is you go in there, there's 30 people sitting there and nobody's on their phone,” Ford said. “They're all interacting with each other. They're all having a good time.”

Fortuna will sell some board games over the last two weekends that it's open, according to its Facebook post.

Ford said that if someone else opens a board game café in the future, it will be a “less difficult thing to do” because more people now understand the concept, regardless of whether they visited Fortuna.

“I still want one of these downtown,” he said. “I just can't be the flagbearer at this time anymore.”

Paris Barraza covers entertainment, lifestyle and arts at the Iowa City Press-Citizen. Reach her at PBarraza@press-citizen.com or 319-519-9731. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.