Yorktown, IN

New taproom and eatery coming to Yorktown this summer

By David Penticuff, Muncie Star Press
 5 days ago
YORKTOWN, Ind. − More craft beer is coming to Delaware County as Four Day Ray brewing of Fishers has announced plans for a new taproom and scratch kitchen in Yorktown, inside The Oliver building, with a planned opening this summer.

Brian Graham, president and co-owner of the Fishers based business told Indiana On Tap, “Our goal is to make a positive impact in Yorktown and the surrounding areas, just as we have in Fishers, by supporting local schools and charities, while providing a one-of-a-kind gathering place for friends and families.”

This will be the company's second location. The first is in Nickel Plate District of Fishers, near 116th street and Interstate 69. The Yorktown taproom will seat about 120 guests indoors, with an outdoor patio capacity of about 40 to allow guests to enjoy music focused events and community festivals.

"Four Day Ray’s Yorktown location will feature 24 taps of award-winning beers plus a unique selection of signature pizzas and pastas made with premium ingredients, made from scratch pizza dough and sauce," the Fishers operation announced on its Facebook page this week.

The Yorktown menu will include "favorites from the Fishers location including FDR’s famous Pork Tenderloin, Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and Smoked-then-fried Wings."

According to the Restaurant's website, the taproom's name comes from a slang term used by railroad employees who called off work one day a week.

Carry-out and delivery will be available, and reservations will be accepted.

“We look forward to bringing great food and our award-winning line up of beers to the people of Yorktown and Delaware County," co-owner Mitch Ackerman told Indiana on Tap. "As we expand to state-wide distribution, it is a fantastic opportunity for us to introduce ourselves to a new community and serve craft beer drinkers outside of Hamilton and Marion counties,”

The Oliver building is a $6 million apartment, retail and business office development along Smith Street, across a plaza, Civic Green, from the newly constructed Yorktown Town Hall in downtown Yorktown. It was completed last year.

