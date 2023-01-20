ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Chester, NY

Port Chester firefighters called to same house twice in one day

By Mike Randall, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
Lohud | The Journal News
 5 days ago

PORT CHESTER - Port Chester firefighters were called to a house twice on Thursday, for two unrelated fires.

Port Chester Chief Engineer Angelo Sposta said the first call came for a fire in the second-floor bedroom of a two and a half story masonry home on Locust Avenue at 2 p.m.

The fire was confined to the bedroom and quickly extinguished, and a man, the only resident of the home, was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment of smoke inhalation.

A second alarm for the same address was received at 5:45 p.m.

Sposta said when firefighters arrived, they found the attic fully engulfed in flames.

Two dead:Small plane crashes near Westchester County airport; pilot reported low oil pressure

Fatal crash:Fire chief details how they freed van driver at tractor trailer crash Wednesday

Evergreen Court:PSC releases report on water flow during fatal fire, suggests better communications

Firefighters had the flames under control in about 30 minutes and were on the scene for several hours, checking for hot spots. Sposta described the house as salvageable but not currently suited for occupancy.

No firefighters were hurt during either fire. Rye Brook, Purchase and village and town of Mamaroneck firefighters assisted Port Chester firefighters under a mutual aid response, while Bedford Hills, Banksville and Mount Kisco firefighters were at the Port Chester firehouse to cover any other calls in the district.

Sposta said the second fire was possibly caused by a lithium battery.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

New Update: Fire Damages Long Island Church

This story has been updated.Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at a Long Island church Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24.Firefighters in Bethpage were called at around 1:40 p.m. with reports of a fire at St. Isidoros Greek Orthodox Church, located near the intersection of Stewart and Cherry a…
BETHPAGE, NY
CBS New York

School bus driver charged after crash in Rockland County

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. -- A school bus driver has been charged in connection to a December crash in Rockland County.Police say the bus crashed into a home in Spring Valley on Dec. 1.Seven children, ranging in age from 4 to 10, were injured, along with the driver. None of the injuries were life-threatening. Police said there were 22 kids on board at the time.READ MORE: 7 children, 1 adult injured after school bus slams into home in Rockland CountyPolice say the 37-year-old driver was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple charges, including assault, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and 21 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.The driver is also being charged with 31 traffic infractions.Police did not release the driver's identity.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
News 12

Headlines: DWI rollover crash in Saugerties, Purchase crash, head-on accident in New City

Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley. A man is facing charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated, leading to a rollover crash in the Town of Saugerties. Saugerties police say Brandon Norton was speeding on Glasco Turnpike near Highbank Road early Sunday morning when he lost control of his car and went off the road. Police say he rolled over several times, and finally hit a tree. Norton was able to get out of the vehicle on his own. He was then taken to the hospital and is in serious but stable condition.
SAUGERTIES, NY
newcanaanite.com

Affordable Housing Applications in New Canaan: An Update

What follows is a snapshot of where the three 8-30g affordable housing applications filed in New Canaan now stand, with respect to municipal and state government agencies, as well as the courts. In addition to the applications at Weed and Elm Streets, Main Street and Hill Street, the town currently...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Nanuet Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Route 304 Crash In New City

The identity's been released of a man killed in a crash on Friday afternoon, Jan. 20 on a Hudson Valley roadway. It involved two vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway around midday Friday, according to Clarkstown Police Department Detective Norm Peters.
NEW CITY, NY
larchmontloop.com

New DMV Office in White Plains

You won’t have to go to Yonkers or Peekskill (unless you want to) or to the temporary Department of Motor Vehicles office in Tarrytown ever again. The new White Plains DMV opened Monday, Jan. 23, on the ground floor of The Source shopping complex, 1 Maple Ave., where Whole Foods, Cheesecake Factory, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Raymour & Flanigan are located.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
hamlethub.com

Danbury Police report shots fired on Mill Ridge Road, no injuries, homes damaged

On Monday, January 23, Danbury Police Officers responded to Mill Ridge Road for two separate shots fired complaints, one occurring at approximately 7:00 pm and the other at approximately 10:30 pm. In both incidents, homes were shot at by one or more occupants of a car driving through the area. As a result, several of the houses were damaged by bullets.
DANBURY, CT
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Newburgh, NY Resorts World Hudson Valley Casino Updates Hours Of Operation

The newest Hudson Valley casino is seeing a few minor changes since its opening last month. The Newburgh Mall has been transformed into the brand new Resorts World Hudson Valley. Construction began in the summer of 2021 and moved along quickly. The newest entertainment attraction in the Hudson Valley opened its doors back on December 28th of 2022. For the last few weeks, Hudson Valley residents have been visiting in droves and cashing in big.
NEWBURGH, NY
greaterlongisland.com

The Hero Joint in Patchogue and Bay Shore is leading the way by slashing prices

Here’s something you don’t see every day. The Hero Joint sandwich shops in Patchogue and Bay Shore are slashing prices. “We, like many places, had to raise our prices to keep up with the inflation rocket ship,” said owner John Murray, III. “There wasn’t any enjoyment in this for us, as with many food and beverage operators.”
PATCHOGUE, NY
norwoodnews.org

Driver, 42, Dies following Single-Vehicle Collision off Bronx River Parkway

A 42-year-old man has died following a road accident in the vicinity of the Bronx River Parkway, police said. According to the NYPD, on Saturday, Jan. 21, at around 9.06 p.m., police responded to a 911 call regarding a single vehicle collision in the vicinity of Boston Road and Bronx River Parkway, located in the 49th Precinct.
BRONX, NY
hudsonvalleypress.com

Putnam County to Push for Property Tax Deduction

CARMEL – Putnam County Executive Kevin Byrne is advocating for the adoption of new legislation that will cement a property tax deduction program for volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers. In late December of 2022, Governor Hochul signed into law A10155A, which was co-sponsored by then-Assemblymen Kevin Byrne and Michael Lawler. The legislation standardizes and simplifies the existing tax breaks, allowing all counties across New York State to opt into the program.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Lohud | The Journal News

Lohud | The Journal News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

The Journal News and lohud.com: Get the latest news, information, sports, food, entertainment, real estate, video and opinion in Westchester, Rockland and Putnam, New York.

 http://lohud.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy