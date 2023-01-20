How to watch: Florida State men's basketball vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Who: Florida State (6-13, 4-4 ACC) vs. Pittsburgh (13-6, 6-2)

When/Where: Saturday, 3 p.m.; Peterson Events Center, Pittsburgh, Pa.

TV: ACC Network

Three-pointers: The Panthers will host a home game for the first time since Jan. 7 and just the third time in 2023. ... Foward Matthew Cleveland finished with 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds for his eighth straight double-double in a victory over Notre Dame on Thursday. Cleveland has averaged 17.5 points and 11.9 rebounds, all while playing 37.3 minutes per game in that span. ... The Panthers lead the all-time series with FSU 9-5, including a 56-51 win last February in Tallahassee. .... The Seminoles are seeking to win back-to-back games for the first time since wins over Louisville (Dec. 10) and USC Upstate (Dec. 13) and just the second time this season. ... The Panthers 6-2 start in ACC play is their best start since the 2013-14 season.

What FSU needs to do to win: Jamarius Burton is a stat stuffer for the Panthers, averaging 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 54% shooting. Blake Hinson (15.8 points per game) can also add pressure to the FSU defense, while Greg Elliott (10.7 points) and Nelly Cummings (10.4) also average in double figures. Elliott scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting in a victory over Louisville on Thursday. He hit five 3-pointers. ... Nike Sibande scored 12 points against the Cardinals and is now the fifth active player in NCAA Division I with 1,700+ points, 600+ rebounds, and 200+ three-point field goals in a career. ... The Panthers are 7-0 this season when scoring 80 points or more, but 1-4, when held to 70 points or below. ... Pitt averages 8.5 3-pointers per game. The 14 on Thursday against the Cardinals were a season-high.

ACC Standings Update: Clemson leads the ACC with a 7-1 conference record, while Pittsburgh is tied with Miami, Virginia and Wake Forest (6-2) for second place. At 4-4, the Seminoles are in 10th place and trail Duke (4-5) by half a game.

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports) and Instagram (tlhnolesports).

