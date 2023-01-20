Special Hawaiian Spring Events 2023

Hawaii in the Spring is truly magical, and while Whale Watching is still possible, there are also many local events happening on the islands this Spring.

Here are some of our picks for Spring of 2023:

Prince Kuhio Day – Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day, also known as Prince Kuhio Day, is a state holiday in Hawaii in the United States. It is observed on March 26 every year and honors Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, one of the best-known leaders in Hawaii’s history.

Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole Day, also known as Prince Kuhio Day, is a state holiday in Hawaii in the United States. It is observed on March 26 every year and honors Prince Jonah Kuhio Kalanianaole, one of the best-known leaders in Hawaii’s history. 27th Annual Honolulu Festival – The “27th Honolulu Festival” will be held from March 10th (Friday) to 12th (Sunday), 2023! The Honolulu Festival is Hawaii’s premier cultural event, promoting mutual understanding, economic cooperation and ethnic harmony between the people of Hawaii and the Pacific Rim region. Each year, the Festival attracts thousands of new and returning spectators who are looking for an experience unique to Hawaii.

The “27th Honolulu Festival” will be held from March 10th (Friday) to 12th (Sunday), 2023! The Honolulu Festival is Hawaii’s premier cultural event, promoting mutual understanding, economic cooperation and ethnic harmony between the people of Hawaii and the Pacific Rim region. Each year, the Festival attracts thousands of new and returning spectators who are looking for an experience unique to Hawaii. Maui Marathon – April 23, 2023- Maui Marathon Events consist of 4 races great for walkers and runners of all ages and abilities. All events are held on the same day and consist of a 5K, 10K, Half Marathon, and Full Marathon. The 5K, 10K, and Half Marathon events are all out-and-back events starting and finishing on Kaanapali Parkway in front of the Kaanapali Beach Hotel. The Full Marathon event starts at 5:00 AM at the old Sugar Mill in Kahului and is a point-to-point run finishing at the Kaanapali Parkway. There marathon course will be open for 8 hours.

The post Special Hawaiian Spring Events 2023 appeared first on Cloud Nine Magazine .