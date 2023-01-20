ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Hendrick, Blue Cross agree on 3-month contract extension

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 5 days ago
Hendrick Health on Friday announced that a contract extension with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas will extend the contract due to expire Feb. 1 through April 30.

"Patients with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas coverage will no longer be considered out of network on February 1, 2023 as previously communicated," a press release stated.

Hendrick said the extension "will allow additional time to finalize negotiations. We believe a multi-year contract with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas can be achieved soon to ensure our patients will continue in-network access to care at Hendrick Health."

In early December, Blue Cross announced: “Hendrick Health in Abilene sent us a notice of termination and a demand for higher prices.”

Hendrick in 2020 purchased the former Abilene Regional Medical Center and Brownwood Regional Medical Center from an affiliate of Community Health Systems.

Hendrick now is the only hospital in Abilene.

