Golf gods toying with S.H. Kim in wild two-hole stretch at American Express

The golf gods are just plain having a field day with PGA Tour rookie S.H. Kim on Friday at The American Express.

Kim is playing the Pete Dye-designed Stadium Course at PGA West, and his two-hole stretch on No. 16 and No. 17 was almost too crazy to believe. Every golfer has had bad breaks and lucky breaks, but rarely are they packed together so closely.

His third shot on the par-5 16th hole, an 83-yard approach shot, was extremely unlucky. He hit the flag stick, and it caromed left, rolled off the green and down the famously steep bank toward the bunker, only to be stopped by a rake a foot short of the sand.

His fourth shot back up the steep embankment did not quite make it to the green and rolled back, this time into the sand. His fifth shot was a carbon copy, almost making it up and out, but heart-breakingly rolling back into the sand again. His sixth shot? You guessed it. Another one that agonizingly rolled back. His seventh shot was a beauty, finishing 4 feet from the cup. He made the putt for a triple-bogey 8.

And it all started with that unlucky carom of the flag stick.

Cursing the golf gods, Kim then stepped up to the 17th, the famous island green at the Stadium Course.

Perhaps rattled from the previous hole, he hit his tee shot long and left certainly destined for the water. But alas, golf is a crazy sport. His shot hit one of the large rocks rimming the green and shot straight up hundreds of feet in the air. It landed softly right in the middle of the green.

To reverse a popular phrase, "The golf gods taketh and the golf gods give back."

Kim validated his lucky break on 17 by maing the 24-foot birdie putt for one of the more remarkable two-hole stretches in recent memory. An 8 followed by a 2 with every golf emotion possible unleashed within those 10 shots.

Kim had a garden variety par on the 18th hole to finish his front nine at 2 over 38. He is at even-par for the tournament.