The Daily News

New River Air Station Marine awarded Bronze Star for heroic actions in Afghanistan

By Morgan Starling, The Daily News
The Daily News
The Daily News
 5 days ago
A New River Air Station Marine has been awarded a Bronze Star for his heroic actions in Afghanistan in August of 2021.

Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River Air Traffic Control (ATC) staff noncommissioned officer Master Sergeant Kevin W. Haunschild was awarded the Bronze Star by Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron commanding officer MCAS New River Lt. Col. Robert D. Barbaree III on Friday for heroic actions in support of the Afghanistan noncombatant evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan from Aug. 15-17, 2021.

According to a news release from MCAS New River, the Bronze Star is awarded to individuals who, while serving in any capacity with the armed forces of the United States, distinguish themselves by heroic or meritorious achievement or service, not involving participation in aerial flight.

"I'm very honored, very humbled," Haunschild said. "When I was told I was nominated for it, it was kind of surreal I guess but it was really due to the team I was able to have out there with me in combat."

The release said that while serving as the Marine air traffic control mobile team leader with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 162 (Reinforced), 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Haunschild took action to invigorate air-traffic control operations in Kabul.

He selflessly ventured onto the active runway to clear an obstruction while surrounded by an unknown disposition of enemy forces and approximately 10,000 civilians, the release explained, adding his courageous actions to rescue a stranded Afghan air traffic controller and retrieve mission-essential radio equipment while taking hostile small-arms fire allowed evacuation operations to resume safely.

"This is a big deal," Barbaree said. "Humble guy, his preference was that I just handed him this in the office and we went about our day, and we got back to work but we didn't because these things are important. The level of effort the entire team that went into that situation had to put forth to achieve a mission with little information, little resources, small unit leadership, to do that on the fly, is truly impressive."

The release said Haunschild's leadership and efforts directly contributed to the evacuation of 144,000 eligible noncombatants, the evacuation of military personnel from more than 23 nations, the reception of more than 2,808 tons of cargo and the extraction of 1,277 tons of cargo.

He also ensured the rapid tempo for the conduct of the evacuation, denying hostile forces the time needed to develop and execute attacks.

"Without Haunschild’s direct contributions to airfield operations, the flow of aircraft would have stopped, and the noncombatant evacuation operation would have halted, resulting in negative strategic-level impacts," the release said.

Haunschild said he really didn't think about much when it was happening, other than what they were told they had to do, the overall mission and keeping the Marines safe that he had out there with him.

Barbaree said this event will be remembered through not just Marine Corps history, U.S. history or Afghan history, but world history. He added this recognition is extremely important for someone who made such a critical impact in that moment.

"It's no surprise that you were able to accomplish what you were able to," Barbaree said to Haunschild during the ceremony. "Just in the short time I've known you, your professionalism, your preparation, the way you approach your job, your leadership, it's outstanding."

Barbaree went on to say, "The fact that we can present him an award here today in front of all our Marines and recognize that contribution to our nation really means a lot to us, means a lot to the Marines, certainly means a lot to him."

Reporter Morgan Starling can be reached at mstarling@jdnews.com.

