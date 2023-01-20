ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s inaccurate because US weather services use the Federal govt weather model which is acknowledged to predict extremes too frequently. It is the reason why the model predicts blizzards that turn out to be barely a dusting of snow. The European weather model is more conservative and as a result more accurate more often. To use the European model you have to use an app that allows you to switch sources. I use Windy. even though it is not free it seems far more accurate to me.

