Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 20: See how your favorite team fared
To report scores
Coaches or team representatives are asked to report results ASAP after games by emailing sports@burlingtonfreepress.com . Please submit with a name/contact number.
►Contact Alex Abrami at aabrami@freepressmedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @aabrami5 .
►Contact Jacob Rousseau at JRousseau@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @ByJacobRousseau .
FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls basketball
BFA-St. Albans 57, Colchester 39
BFA: Jade Garceau 13 points. Lauren Kate Garceau 11 points. Alyssa Boudreau 11 points.
C: Ryleigh Garrow 11 points. Nicole Norton 11 points.
Stowe 54, Winooski 43
S: Maeva Dams 15 points. Parker Reeves 14 points. Marin Leonardo 11 points.
W: Ashlyn Parris 8 points. Sanii Stewart McIver 8 points. Narayan Stewart 7 points.
BFA-Fairfax at Twinfield, 7 p.m.
Boys basketball
Champlain Valley 52, Burlington 42
CV: Alex Provost 22 points. Kyle Eaton 7 points.
B: Ngang Ateny 13 points.
Note: Champlain Valley won the second quarter 14-5.
St. Johnsbury 53, Mount Mansfield 49
SJA: Harry Geng 20 points. Rex Hauser 15 points.
MMU: Owen Pinaud 14 points. Dylan Hamilton 13 points.
Essex 61, Burr and Burton 50
E: Josh Brown 17 points. Cooper McCurley 17 points.
BBA: Julien Halstead 17 points. Zakariah Chani 16 points.
Note: McCurley and Brown scored 17 of 23 points in the fourth quarter.
Mount Abraham 70, Enosburg 42
M: Ian Funke 27 points. Domenic DeNapoli 10 points. Hayden Lutz 9 points.
E: Devyn Gleason 14 points. Aydan Dash 9 points. Danny Antillion 9 points.
Note: Mount Abraham went on an 18-6 run in the third quarter.
Hazen 63, Harwood 43
HAZ: Tyler Rivard 25 points, 17 rebounds. Xavier Hill 12 points, 5 steals, 6 assists. Brendan Moodie 11 points.
HAR: Cole Hill 16 points.
Lyndon 63, Peoples 61
L: Julian Thrailkill 26 points. Austin Wheeler 21 points.
P: Sawyer Beck 36 points. Hudson Mace 15 points.
Spaulding 69, Montpelier 53
S: Cole McAllister 14 points, 5 assists, 3 steals. Cooper Diego 17 points, 4 assists, 3 steals. Isaac Davis 13 points, 7 rebounds. Riley Severy 10 points, 10 rebounds.
M: Carson Cody 20 points. Carter Bruzzese 17 points.
North Country 56, Missisquoi 41
NC: Cooper Brueck 14 points. and Haidin Chilafoux 12 points.
U-32 49, Lake Region 39
U: Luke Page 20 points, 17 rebounds. Sawyer Mislak 9 points.
LR: Charlie Thompson 14 points. Lincoln Racine 10 points.
Blue Mountain 73, Twinfield/Cabot 57
BM: Evan Dennis 36 points. Ricky Fennimore 17 points.
Thetford 46, Lamoille 28
Vergennes at Middlebury, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES
Girls hockey
U-32 at Rice, 1 p.m.
Woodstock at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Rutland at Spaulding, 3:15 p.m.
Brattleboro at Harwood, 3:30 p.m.
Middlebury at Stowe, 5 p.m.
Kingdom Blades at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.
Burlington/Colchester at BFA-St. Albans, 5:30 p.m.
South Burlington at Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield, 6:40 p.m.
Boys hockey
St. Johnsbury at Burlington, 12:10 p.m.
Mount Mansfield at Lyndon, 3 p.m.
Hartford at U-32, 4:15 p.m.
Burr and Burton at Milton, 5:30 p.m.
Harwood at Brattleboro, 4:45 p.m.
Stowe at Woodstock, 6:10 p.m.
Spaulding at Rice, 6:25 p.m.
Rutland at Middlebury, 7:30 p.m.
Colchester at BFA-St. Albans, 8 p.m.
South Burlington at Champlain Valley, 8:40 p.m.
Girls basketball
Brattleboro at South Burlington, 2:30 p.m.
St. Johnsbury at Rutland, 2:30 p.m.
Vergennes at Mount Abraham, 12:30 p.m.
Colchester at Enosburg, 2:30 p.m.
North Country at Middlebury, 12:30 p.m.
Oxbow at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Region at Windsor, 2:30 p.m.
Northfield at Williamstown, 2:30 p.m.
Hazen at Danville, 2:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Harwood at Randolph, noon
St. Johnsbury, Burlington/Colchester at South Burlington, 1:45 p.m.
Wrestling
Vergennes tournament
(Subject to change)
