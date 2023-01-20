Vermont H.S. scores for Jan. 20: See how your favorite team fared

To report scores

FRIDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls basketball

BFA-St. Albans 57, Colchester 39

BFA: Jade Garceau 13 points. Lauren Kate Garceau 11 points. Alyssa Boudreau 11 points.

C: Ryleigh Garrow 11 points. Nicole Norton 11 points.

Stowe 54, Winooski 43

S: Maeva Dams 15 points. Parker Reeves 14 points. Marin Leonardo 11 points.

W: Ashlyn Parris 8 points. Sanii Stewart McIver 8 points. Narayan Stewart 7 points.

BFA-Fairfax at Twinfield, 7 p.m.

Boys basketball

Champlain Valley 52, Burlington 42

CV: Alex Provost 22 points. Kyle Eaton 7 points.

B: Ngang Ateny 13 points.

Note: Champlain Valley won the second quarter 14-5.

St. Johnsbury 53, Mount Mansfield 49

SJA: Harry Geng 20 points. Rex Hauser 15 points.

MMU: Owen Pinaud 14 points. Dylan Hamilton 13 points.

Essex 61, Burr and Burton 50

E: Josh Brown 17 points. Cooper McCurley 17 points.

BBA: Julien Halstead 17 points. Zakariah Chani 16 points.

Note: McCurley and Brown scored 17 of 23 points in the fourth quarter.

Mount Abraham 70, Enosburg 42

M: Ian Funke 27 points. Domenic DeNapoli 10 points. Hayden Lutz 9 points.

E: Devyn Gleason 14 points. Aydan Dash 9 points. Danny Antillion 9 points.

Note: Mount Abraham went on an 18-6 run in the third quarter.

Hazen 63, Harwood 43

HAZ: Tyler Rivard 25 points, 17 rebounds. Xavier Hill 12 points, 5 steals, 6 assists. Brendan Moodie 11 points.

HAR: Cole Hill 16 points.

Lyndon 63, Peoples 61

L: Julian Thrailkill 26 points. Austin Wheeler 21 points.

P: Sawyer Beck 36 points. Hudson Mace 15 points.

Spaulding 69, Montpelier 53

S: Cole McAllister 14 points, 5 assists, 3 steals. Cooper Diego 17 points, 4 assists, 3 steals. Isaac Davis 13 points, 7 rebounds. Riley Severy 10 points, 10 rebounds.

M: Carson Cody 20 points. Carter Bruzzese 17 points.

North Country 56, Missisquoi 41

NC: Cooper Brueck 14 points. and Haidin Chilafoux 12 points.

U-32 49, Lake Region 39

U: Luke Page 20 points, 17 rebounds. Sawyer Mislak 9 points.

LR: Charlie Thompson 14 points. Lincoln Racine 10 points.

Blue Mountain 73, Twinfield/Cabot 57

BM: Evan Dennis 36 points. Ricky Fennimore 17 points.

Thetford 46, Lamoille 28

Vergennes at Middlebury, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY'S H.S. GAMES

Girls hockey

U-32 at Rice, 1 p.m.

Woodstock at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Rutland at Spaulding, 3:15 p.m.

Brattleboro at Harwood, 3:30 p.m.

Middlebury at Stowe, 5 p.m.

Kingdom Blades at Burr and Burton, 5 p.m.

Burlington/Colchester at BFA-St. Albans, 5:30 p.m.

South Burlington at Champlain Valley/Mount Mansfield, 6:40 p.m.

Boys hockey

St. Johnsbury at Burlington, 12:10 p.m.

Mount Mansfield at Lyndon, 3 p.m.

Hartford at U-32, 4:15 p.m.

Burr and Burton at Milton, 5:30 p.m.

Harwood at Brattleboro, 4:45 p.m.

Stowe at Woodstock, 6:10 p.m.

Spaulding at Rice, 6:25 p.m.

Rutland at Middlebury, 7:30 p.m.

Colchester at BFA-St. Albans, 8 p.m.

South Burlington at Champlain Valley, 8:40 p.m.

Girls basketball

Brattleboro at South Burlington, 2:30 p.m.

St. Johnsbury at Rutland, 2:30 p.m.

Vergennes at Mount Abraham, 12:30 p.m.

Colchester at Enosburg, 2:30 p.m.

North Country at Middlebury, 12:30 p.m.

Oxbow at Randolph, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Region at Windsor, 2:30 p.m.

Northfield at Williamstown, 2:30 p.m.

Hazen at Danville, 2:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Harwood at Randolph, noon

St. Johnsbury, Burlington/Colchester at South Burlington, 1:45 p.m.

Wrestling

Vergennes tournament

(Subject to change)

