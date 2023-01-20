KENSINGTON, MD – A suspect in a black pickup truck loaded the large gorilla statue that sat in front of Design Emporium Antiques in Kensington and drove away with it early Wednesday morning. Police released a surveillance video of the man loading the gorilla into the flatbed of his truck at around 3:18 am. Now, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. “The investigation has revealed that at approximately 3:18 a.m., the suspect arrived at the store in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71, got out of the The post Police on the hunt for suspect who stole gorilla statue from Kensington business appeared first on Shore News Network.

