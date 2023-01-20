Read full article on original website
Wheaton 15-year-old reported missing
WHEATON, MD – Police are investigating the disappearance of a 15-year-old Wheaton girl. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police- Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old from Wheaton. Rashell Meza was last seen on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 7 a.m., in the 2000 block of Georgian Woods Pl. Meza is approximately 5-feet, 3-inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair that is currently dyed red. She was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt and sweatpants. Police and family are concerned for her welfare.
Teen reported missing in Middle River
MIDDLE RIVER, MD – Police in Baltimore County have reported a 17-year-old girl has gone missing in the Middle River area. According to police, 17-year-old Kelsea Monay Womack (4'9", 250 lbs.) was last seen on January 24 in the Middle River area. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020.
Police investigating shooting at Essex apartment complex
ESSEX, MD – Detectives with the Baltimore County Police Department are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that occurred inside the Kingsmill Apartments complex in Essex. At around 7:51 pm, officers arrived at the scene at Holgate Drive after reports of gunshots were received by county 911 dispatchers. Police arrived to find a male victim with a single gunshot wound.
Baltimore Police Make Arrest In Murder of 17-Year-Old D’Asia Garrison
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department have announced that they have made an arrest in the shooting death of a 17-year-old female and a 31-year-old man that took place early New Year's morning. A Shot Spotter alert for gunfire in the area was received at approximately 3:29 a.m. on January 1st. The officers found D'Asia Garrison, 17, suffering from gunshot wounds, and a 31-year-old male injured. Garrison died at a local hospital as a result of her injuries. Detectives assigned to the homicide investigation identified a suspect. A warrant for Andre Bailey, 26, was obtained after investigators learned that
Towson woman reported missing
TOWSON, MD – Police issued a missing person bulletin for a 22-year-old woman last seen in the East Towson area. 22-year-old Brooke Lewis, 5'4″, 135 lbs., was last seen 4 p.m. January 23 in the area of East Towson. It is not known what she was wearing before going missing. Police said Brooke has several tattoos, including a small tattoo under her left eye; a jackrabbit surrounded by flowers on her upper right arm, and a coy fish on her lower left arm. Anyone with information is requested to call 911 or 410-307-2020
30-Year-Old Man Shot In Central Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a walk-in shooting that took place last night in Central Baltimore. Police responded to a local hospital at about 8 pm to investigate the report of a walk-in shooting victim. When police arrived at the hospital they found a 30-year-old man suffering from multiple wounds to his lower extremities. Police have not determined where the shooting took place. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact Central District Shooting Detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. This case remains under investigation.
UPDATED: 32-Year-Old White Oak Woman Missing Since Sunday
UPDATE: Montgomery County Police tweeted that Zi Ayawoavi Eli Athiogbey has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 32-year-old woman from White Oak. Zi Ayawoavi Eli Athiogbey was last seen at approximately...
Police asking for public's help identifying group involved in shooting teens in NE Baltimore
BALTIMORE - Police released surveillance video of suspects involved in a shooting that injured two teenagers in Northeast Baltimore on January 17.The video shows four males walking and then firing shots.Officers responded around 6 p.m. on Jan. 17 to the 5900 block of Radecke Avenue for a reported shooting.When officers arrived, two 16-year-olds were found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2444 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP.
Police on the hunt for suspect who stole gorilla statue from Kensington business
KENSINGTON, MD – A suspect in a black pickup truck loaded the large gorilla statue that sat in front of Design Emporium Antiques in Kensington and drove away with it early Wednesday morning. Police released a surveillance video of the man loading the gorilla into the flatbed of his truck at around 3:18 am. Now, detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking the public for assistance in identifying the male suspect. "The investigation has revealed that at approximately 3:18 a.m., the suspect arrived at the store in an older model Chevrolet Colorado Z71, got out of the
Police: Armed suspect pursuit ends in Baltimore Co., died from gunshot wound
Baltimore County officers are on the scene of an incident along Goucher Boulevard near Loch Raven and Taylor Avenue.
Police offer $25,000 for arrest suspect who shot and killed homeless man in Lanham
LANHAM, MD – Police have announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect responsible for the murder of a 30-year-old man. 30-year-old Steven Prescott Sollers was shot and killed Tuesday morning in the 7700 block of Finns Lane. According to police, at approximately 8:45 am, officers responded to the Finns Lane location for a welfare check. "The victim was located outside in a wooded area suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene," PGPD detectives reported. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512.
Woman carjacked in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD—Police are investigating after a woman was carjacked in Parkville this week. At 8:45 p.m. on Monday, January 23, officers met with the victim who had been carjacked in the 2900-block of Andorra Court (21234). The woman stated that suspects wearing all black pointed guns at her head
3 people injured, 10 puppies and 1 dog die in Southwest Baltimore fire, say officials
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A fire in southwest Baltimore this morning left three people injured, and 10 puppies and their mother died in the fire. Two of the people jumped from the back of the building, according to Capt. Hoerl, the acting battalion chief. The fire broke out in the
Police: 18-year-old victim killed in Annapolis shooting identified
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police identified the 18-year-old man killed in Annapolis Sunday evening. Police responded to the scene near Newtowne Drive just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. There, police located 18-year-old Reco Ramon Johnson outside a building with fatal gunshot wounds. He died at the
Suspect shoots himself following failed carjacking in Carney, armed carjacking in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police in Baltimore County say a suspect fatally shot himself following a failed carjacking attempt in Carney and a successful carjacking in Towson. The incident began in Baltimore City and ended near Goucher Boulevard and Colbury Road at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. The suspect traveled into
D.C. Police Searching For Car Involved In Armed Carjacking
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a vehicle involved in an Armed Carjacking that took place yesterday afternoon in Southeast, D.C. Shortly after 1:30 pm, the victim was approached by a suspect at the 1200 Block of V Street. The suspect displayed a handgun and demanded the vehicle from the victim. The victim left their car, and the suspect left the scene in the victim's vehicle. The vehicle the suspect had gotten out of followed the stolen vehicle. After a review of surveillance footage, police captured the suspect's vehicle, a
Carjacking suspect found dead from self-inflicted shooting in wooded area in Baltimore County
BALTIMORE - Police are investigating a carjacking that started in Baltimore City and ended in Baltimore County Tuesday afternoon.Police said the 29-year-old suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a wooded area in Towson.WJZ was at the scene where Towson Town Place Apartments were blocked off for the investigation.Around 1:30 p.m., Baltimore City Police helicopter spotted a car that was wanted in connection with a shooting on January 16 in the 2400 block of Francis Street.The car sped off from the area of W. Franklin and N. Payson streets in West Baltimore.Police said Foxtrot, Baltimore City's police helicopter, followed...
