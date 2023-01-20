A fast-food frenzy and more in Brunswick County news

Good morning. Here's the latest in Brunswick County news.

While the promise of a greasy cheeseburger and thin-cut french fries or a hot breakfast sandwich might not be exciting for everyone, many in a small Brunswick town are giddy at the news that construction has begun on a fast-food restaurant -- the town's first. Read what the mayor had to say about this addition in the story below.

Breaking news in Brunswick this week: Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Jerry Oates announced his resignation Tuesday. His next move is a big one, so click the story below to find out more. (Hint: he's heading to the City of Oaks.)

Here's what else is making headlines -- After a year in the works, an effort to bring back a marketplace to support local artisans and entrepreneurs is finally moving forward. And, a once-abandoned development could soon see movement.

