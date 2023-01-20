ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

A fast-food frenzy and more in Brunswick County news

By Wilmington StarNews
Star News
Star News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HPmL0_0kLpihlG00

Good morning. Here's the latest in Brunswick County news.

While the promise of a greasy cheeseburger and thin-cut french fries or a hot breakfast sandwich might not be exciting for everyone, many in a small Brunswick town are giddy at the news that construction has begun on a fast-food restaurant -- the town's first. Read what the mayor had to say about this addition in the story below.

Breaking news in Brunswick this week: Brunswick County Schools Superintendent Jerry Oates announced his resignation Tuesday. His next move is a big one, so click the story below to find out more. (Hint: he's heading to the City of Oaks.)

Here's what else is making headlines -- After a year in the works, an effort to bring back a marketplace to support local artisans and entrepreneurs is finally moving forward. And, a once-abandoned development could soon see movement.

Story tips? Questions? Reach out to Brunswick County reporters Jamey Cross (jbcross@gannett.com) and Renee Spencer (rspencer@gannett.com).

Comments / 4

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Ferry Division holding career event in Brunswick County

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — If you’ve ever thought about working for the NC Ferry system, now’s your chance. People throughout Eastern North Carolina will have a chance to embark on a career with the North Carolina Ferry Division next month. “There has never been a better...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Shopping Center Planned In Leland, Could Include Publix

A new shopping center is being planned on Highway 17 in Leland, anchored by a grocer, preliminary plans show. That grocer is likely a Publix, Leland’s economic & community development director Gary Vidmar told the town’s Economic Development Committee earlier this month. However, Vidmar cautioned this was only the perception and that the tenant hadn’t yet been formally announced.
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island converts beach access location to all handicap parking

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Oak Island has provided an entire beach access to handicap drivers. Crews with the Oak island Public Works Department placed the final touches on renovations to the location at the end of Keziah Street, one block east of the Oak Island Pier.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Smoke expected near Leland as crews perform controlled burn

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you see smoke in parts of Brunswick County over the next few days, it’s likely from a controlled burn. Leland Fire/Rescue says the burn is taking place in the Mallory Creek area. Smoke will likely be visible in this area for the next...
LELAND, NC
WMBF

Dave Matthews Band to perform in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Live Oak Bank Pavilion has announced that the Dave Matthews Band 2023 tour is coming to the venue on May 30 and 31. The Dave Matthews Band is currently promoting their upcoming album “Walk Around the Moon,” which will release on May 19. Tickets...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Well-known Myrtle Beach performer to open dinner theatre

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A well-known performer in Myrtle Beach will be opening a "world-class dinner theatre" in spring 2024. Greg Rowles left the Alabama Theatre after 22 seasons in January to expand his ventures, according to a release. Guests can expect the venue to feature entertainment along with a fine dining experience reminiscent of the retro Vegas showroom-style setting.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Cape Fear receives most rain since Hurricane Ian

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A much-needed widespread rain fell on Sunday across the entire Cape Fear. All of southeastern North Carolina received over an inch of rain, with Wilmington recording 1.79″ from the event. Southport received the most officially-recorded rainfall, with over two inches falling, according to the...
WILMINGTON, NC
WBTW News13

Fire destroys Conway-area home, leaves 2 displaced, authorities say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Fire destroyed a Conway-area home Monday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Crews were called at 8:05 p.m. to a “fully-involved residential structure fire” on Sadie Circle, HCFR said. There were no injuries, but two people living in the home were displaced and are getting assistance from the American […]
CONWAY, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland Chick-Fil-A gets pets involved in ‘paw party’

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Many people in the Southeast are lovers of Chick-Fil-A. Well on Monday, some dogs and cats got a chance to share that love as well. At the Chick-Fil-A in Leland, local furry friends could take part in a “paw party”. The fast food...
LELAND, NC
WBTW News13

BEACH BITES: Graham’s Landing

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — At Graham’s Landing in Murrells Inlet, they go by the three ‘Cs’. Comfort plus cuisine equals contentment. And they’ve got all three down pat. “Happy customers, repeat customers,” said Graham’s Landing owner Graham Plummer. “You know, tourist town, so people come every year.” With a menu serving a little bit […]
MURRELLS INLET, SC
WECT

Lane closed on Bobby Brown Bridge for repair work

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, westbound lane of Bobby Brown Bridge along I-140 is currently closed. According to the announcement, the lane is expected to be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 24 for repair work. During this time, crews will work on the bridge joints.
WILMINGTON, NC
Star News

Star News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wilmington, NC from Wilmington Star-News.

 http://starnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy