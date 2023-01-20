They say to sleep with one eye open, but one woman’s husband is going the extra mile with two. TikToker Payton Vidmar posted undeniable proof her husband sleeps with his eyes open. Although it may be comically spooky to turn over and see your partner staring straight at you, the condition is known as nocturnal lagophthalmos. While experts don’t know its cause, it may be related to changes to the nerves or muscles in your face.

1 DAY AGO