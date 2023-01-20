Read full article on original website
NME
Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reveal Lisa Marie had just become a grandmother during emotional memorial tribute
Lisa Marie Presley had recently become a grandmother before she passed away earlier this month, as revealed in an emotional tribute shared at her Graceland public memorial service yesterday (January 22). The singer-songwriter and only child of Elvis died on January 13, aged 54, hours after she had been rushed...
After Eddie Murphy Said He And Raven-Symoné Were ‘Too Old’ For Dr. Dolittle 3, The Actress Is Weighing In
Raven-Symoné comments on whether or not she and Eddie Murphy were too old for Dr. Dolittle 3.
intheknow.com
Where does TikTok’s new favorite song ‘Party Party’ come from?
TikTok never ceases to have new trends, with a new viral sensation popping up every two days. Currently, Finn Wolfhard is ruling the platform with a snap transition meme. Users are going through some of the most popular aesthetic changes in recent memory and using Wolfhard walking to the camera. Before that, TikTok revived the Zoolander “I’m not your bro” scene.
intheknow.com
‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ competing for best new TikTok trend
A new trend constantly pops up on TikTok, and there is a new one in contention for the “trend of the week.”. If you’ve been up later than you were supposed to or looked up something embarrassing online, The Amazing World of Gumball perfectly captures that unfortunate moment.
intheknow.com
TikToker reveals hilarious difference between moms born in the 2000s versus the 1990s
Apparently, there is one major difference between moms born in the 1990s and moms born in the 2000s. Luckily, TikToker @mamathompsonx4 was able to break the disparity down into a science. Or that’s how the hilarious mom played off her matter-of-fact video. In her defense, as a 1990s mom...
intheknow.com
‘Zoey 101’ fans have mixed feelings following sequel news
Paramount+ announced on Jan. 12 that the popular Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 will get a sequel in the form of a movie. The movie, starring Jamie Lynn Spears, is tentatively called Zoey 102 and is set to be released later in 2023. The original show starred Spears as Zoey Brooks,...
intheknow.com
Woman puts teen sister on blast for her ‘Euphoria’-like wardrobe
A woman couldn’t believe her teen sister’s wardrobe. So she rated some of the clothing. TikToker Caroline Varelli was absolutely stumped when she went into her younger sister Addie’s bedroom looking for hair tinsel. Instead, Varelli said she got a “jumpscare” when she saw Addie’s garments.
intheknow.com
Wife posts ‘proof’ of husband’s unusual sleeping habit: ‘I would cry’
They say to sleep with one eye open, but one woman’s husband is going the extra mile with two. TikToker Payton Vidmar posted undeniable proof her husband sleeps with his eyes open. Although it may be comically spooky to turn over and see your partner staring straight at you, the condition is known as nocturnal lagophthalmos. While experts don’t know its cause, it may be related to changes to the nerves or muscles in your face.
intheknow.com
‘Classy bride’ shares ‘spotlight’ with sister on wedding day and the internet is divided
A bride allowed another proposal to happen on her wedding day. Now the internet has thoughts. Wedding and event videographers Chiola Films shared the viral footage on TikTok. A bride happily assisted with her sister’s surprise engagement proposal. But not everyone thought it was ideal. @chiolafilms. Sister of the...
intheknow.com
Teens are giving their moms Gen-Z makeovers in the ‘turning my mom into me’ TikTok trend
Your mama has still got it! Probably because she never lost it. In the “turning my mom into me” challenge, which is currently taking over TikTok, young women are transforming their moms into hip, trendy versions of themselves. Nobody will blame mom for keeping it comfortable and casual...
