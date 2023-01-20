ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

intheknow.com

Where does TikTok’s new favorite song ‘Party Party’ come from?

TikTok never ceases to have new trends, with a new viral sensation popping up every two days. Currently, Finn Wolfhard is ruling the platform with a snap transition meme. Users are going through some of the most popular aesthetic changes in recent memory and using Wolfhard walking to the camera. Before that, TikTok revived the Zoolander “I’m not your bro” scene.
intheknow.com

‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ competing for best new TikTok trend

A new trend constantly pops up on TikTok, and there is a new one in contention for the “trend of the week.”. If you’ve been up later than you were supposed to or looked up something embarrassing online, The Amazing World of Gumball perfectly captures that unfortunate moment.
intheknow.com

‘Zoey 101’ fans have mixed feelings following sequel news

Paramount+ announced on Jan. 12 that the popular Nickelodeon show Zoey 101 will get a sequel in the form of a movie. The movie, starring Jamie Lynn Spears, is tentatively called Zoey 102 and is set to be released later in 2023. The original show starred Spears as Zoey Brooks,...
intheknow.com

Woman puts teen sister on blast for her ‘Euphoria’-like wardrobe

A woman couldn’t believe her teen sister’s wardrobe. So she rated some of the clothing. TikToker Caroline Varelli was absolutely stumped when she went into her younger sister Addie’s bedroom looking for hair tinsel. Instead, Varelli said she got a “jumpscare” when she saw Addie’s garments.
intheknow.com

Wife posts ‘proof’ of husband’s unusual sleeping habit: ‘I would cry’

They say to sleep with one eye open, but one woman’s husband is going the extra mile with two. TikToker Payton Vidmar posted undeniable proof her husband sleeps with his eyes open. Although it may be comically spooky to turn over and see your partner staring straight at you, the condition is known as nocturnal lagophthalmos. While experts don’t know its cause, it may be related to changes to the nerves or muscles in your face.

