This meal delivery service preps breakfast smoothies, açai bowls, oats and more, so you can hit the snooze button in the morning

Sweet and desserts can definitely be part of a healthy diet, but sometimes it's easy to go overboard with added sugar, especially during the holidays, birthdays and other celebrations. And while sugar in moderation won't derail your whole diet, the reality is that most people eat way more added sugars than needed. According to the CDC, on average, American adults consume 17 teaspoons (68 grams) of added sugar every day, which is far more than the American Heart Association's recommended max of 6 teaspoons for women and 9 for men. You might already be skipping the 12-ounce can of soda with 39 grams of sugar, but did you know a typical 5-ounce blueberry yogurt contains 11 grams of added sugar? That's 2 3/4 teaspoons or almost half of your daily recommended max. Over time, too much sugar can lead to major health issues like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

2 DAYS AGO