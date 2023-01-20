ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, WY

#18. Lincoln County

By Kenneth Hynek from Edmonton, Canada // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 15.4 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,568,130 people (1,083,391 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
oilcity.news

Two Missouri men die in crash outside Lyman

LYMAN, Wyo. — Two Missouri men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uinta County near Lyman in the early morning hours on Sunday. It was just after 2 a.m. when Keith Koehler II and Tyler Judd, headed eastbound along I-80, drifted off the road to the left and into a median near milepost 33. At that point, the driver attempted to veer back into the road but overcorrected. The trailer being carried by the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side as the vehicle crossed the eastbound travel lanes and entered the road ditch at the exit 33 interchange.
LYMAN, WY
