18. Lincoln County

LYMAN, Wyo. — Two Missouri men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uinta County near Lyman in the early morning hours on Sunday. It was just after 2 a.m. when Keith Koehler II and Tyler Judd, headed eastbound along I-80, drifted off the road to the left and into a median near milepost 33. At that point, the driver attempted to veer back into the road but overcorrected. The trailer being carried by the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side as the vehicle crossed the eastbound travel lanes and entered the road ditch at the exit 33 interchange.

LYMAN, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO