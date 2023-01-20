18. Lincoln County

Related
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
oilcity.news
Two Missouri men die in crash outside Lyman
LYMAN, Wyo. — Two Missouri men are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Uinta County near Lyman in the early morning hours on Sunday. It was just after 2 a.m. when Keith Koehler II and Tyler Judd, headed eastbound along I-80, drifted off the road to the left and into a median near milepost 33. At that point, the driver attempted to veer back into the road but overcorrected. The trailer being carried by the vehicle rolled onto the driver’s side as the vehicle crossed the eastbound travel lanes and entered the road ditch at the exit 33 interchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Cab Of Semi Fills With Snow After Crashing On I-80, Trapping And Killing Two Drivers
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A pair of truckers from Missouri died early Sunday morning after being trapped in packed snow in the cab and sleeper compartment of their semitrailer. The truck lost its windshield, then the cab packed with snow as it slid forward and...
CAUTION: Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Photo of Bull Elk Near I-80 by Evanston
The Wyoming Highway Patrol recently shared a photo of a number of Bull Elk near Interstate 80 by the Evanston Port of Entry. They shared the photo in the hopes of alerting drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving near that area, or anywhere on the interstate for that matter.
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0