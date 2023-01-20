22. Sheridan County

Related
Sheridan Media
Enrollment Numbers For Sheridan College Spring 2023 Semester Increase From Spring 2022
Sheridan College is continuing to show signs that enrollment numbers have recovered from the covid pandemic. As of the end of the fall semester of last year, full term enrollment at the main campus was up nearly 4% compared to end of fall semester 2021, and the Johnson County campus was up 42%.
Sheridan Media
Drug Dealer Sentenced in District Court
A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan was sentenced Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On November 10, 2022, 19-year-old Nathaniel Sullinger, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge of...
cowboystatedaily.com
Down To Her Last $35, Wyoming Woman Pays It Forward When Receiving $200 Gift From Stranger
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Maddie Delozier was having a tough day. The 22-year-old from Buffalo had recently moved to Los Angeles. She was living in a house with a number of roommates, working part time at a barbecue restaurant and expanding her skills as a photographer.
Sheridan Media
Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads to Drug Bust in Buffalo
During his report to the Buffalo City Council at their last meeting, Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett said a drug bust happened after receiving a suspicious vehicle call from the Kum-N-Go on Main Street where a vehicle had been parked for 45 minutes at the gas pumps. Bissett said due...
Wyoming News
Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.https://www.wyomingnews.com
Comments / 0