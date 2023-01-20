ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

#22. Sheridan County

By Kevin Dooley // Flickr
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gLC8O_0kLpi05O00

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 9.7 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,418,146 people (1,053,199 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Media

Drug Dealer Sentenced in District Court

A man who pleaded guilty to distributing methamphetamine in Sheridan was sentenced Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. On November 10, 2022, 19-year-old Nathaniel Sullinger, pursuant to a plea agreement reached with the State, pleaded guilty to the charge of...
Sheridan Media

Suspicious Vehicle Call Leads to Drug Bust in Buffalo

During his report to the Buffalo City Council at their last meeting, Buffalo Police Chief Sean Bissett said a drug bust happened after receiving a suspicious vehicle call from the Kum-N-Go on Main Street where a vehicle had been parked for 45 minutes at the gas pumps. Bissett said due...
BUFFALO, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
34K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy