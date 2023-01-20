ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions mock draft watch: Daniel Jeremiah's 1st projections for Detroit

By Jeff Risdon
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBQJ2_0kLphyYa00

The first mock draft for 2023 from NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah is now freed into the wild. The former NFL scout and popular television personality loads up the Lions with two premium defensive talents in the first round of his projections.

With the No. 6 overall pick, the one Detroit acquired from the Los Angeles Rams, Jeremiah’s initial projection for the Lions is Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon. The fit in Detroit is very easy to see, as Jeremiah notes,

He is dripping with instincts and possesses outstanding ball skills. His feisty play style would fit the culture Dan Campbell and Co. are building in Detroit.

The Lions found immediate success in 2022 with Witherspoon’s former roommate, safety Kerby Joseph. Given the Lions’ need for an outside CB who can play man coverage and make plays on the ball, Witherspoon is an easy sell even as high as No. 6 overall.

With Detroit’s own pick at No. 18, Jeremiah sticks with defense and installs Clemson LB Trenton Simpson in the middle of the Lions defense. Simpson is at his best in the passing game, both in coverage and as a blitzer between the tackles. He would presumably replace Alex Anzalone in that role in Detroit.

What do you think about this one, Lions fans?

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia could mean his demise with Patriots

New England Patriots de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would soon be fired, as the Detroit Lions will no longer be paying his salary in 2023. According to a report from Tom Curran, he is hearing that Patricia might be “on his way out” of New England now that the Lions are no longer paying his salary. The Patriots' offense was not very good in 2022 (21.4 points per game), and plenty of people have placed the majority of the blame on Patricia.
DETROIT, MI
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy

Michigan is in the market for a new quarterbacks coach, and Jim Harbaugh has reached out to a Wolverines legend regarding the vacancy. Maize & Blue Review’s Josh Henschke reported on Monday that Harbaugh reached out to Brian Griese about the vacancy. Henschke said that contact was made but he was unsure of the depths... The post Jim Harbaugh reaches out to Michigan legend about QB coach vacancy appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ANN ARBOR, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans had so many jokes about Ezekiel Elliott getting trucked on Cowboys' hilariously bad final play

The Dallas Cowboys’ final play of the 2022-23 NFL season will never be forgotten by anyone who enjoys watching the sport of football. And yeah, that’s not because it was a good play that had a successful finish. It was actually the exactly opposite of that. This play was one of the funniest plays in NFL history and should be replayed for the rest of time.
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL fans couldn't stop laughing at the Cowboys' hilariously bad final play in loss to 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end Sunday night with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in what was a really good game for pretty much all 60 minutes. But there was one weird play that stood out and not in a good way for Dallas. I’m talking, of course, about the final play of the game that saw the Cowboys try some wild formation that didn’t work out for them at all.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Micah Parsons effortlessly sent 310-pound Mike McGlinchey airborne and fans were in awe

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons weighs 245 pounds. San Francisco 49ers offensive lineman Mike McGlinchey weighs 310. Basic physics suggests the larger man would have the advantage in a one-on-one matchup in the trenches. Basic physics, however, would fail to account for Parsons’ explosiveness and ability to create leverage. That’s...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Lions’ QBs Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky beef on Twitter

What did Harrington and Orlovsky beef about on Twitter?. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, there is no question about it that they have had more bad quarterbacks over the years than they have had good ones. A couple of bad quarterbacks that immediately come to mind are Joey Harrington and Dan Orlovsky. Earlier in the week, Orlovsky took to Twitter to share what he felt was a “game changer” when it comes to Tacos. Rather than just scrolling on and letting it go, Harrington decided to chime in.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Five-star Georgia safety spotted wearing Ohio State gear

Although it may seem like a small gesture, when a recruit wears a team’s gear, in this case for Ohio State, you can definitely read into the situation. This has gone both ways for the Buckeyes recently. We saw former commit Kayin Lee wearing Auburn attire during his state championship game only to see him flip to the Tigers during the early signing period. Not what Ohio State wanted to see.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
259K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy