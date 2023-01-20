21. Fremont County

Related
Property Sale Finalized for new Riverton Hospital
Riverton Medical District is pleased to announce that another milestone has been reached in the progress toward a new hospital for Riverton and surrounding communities. On January 12, 2023, the purchase of the property was finalized. “This land ownership now allows the next phase of building our new state-of-the-art hospital...
Uh-Oh: Lander’s Snowblower Breaks Down, Leaving Mountains Of Snow In Middle Of Roads
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lander was pummeled with near-record amounts of snowfall last week. So far, the community has had nearly 60 inches of snowfall this winter, and it’s only January. The last big snow has made traveling the streets of town nearly impossible,...
Snow ending early Monday, but more snow and very cold temps on the horizon
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes
Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
Sublette County Arrest Report for January 16 – January 23, 2023
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 16 – January 23, 2023. Adam Roich, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on January 20 on and out-of-county warrant. Gallen Bellis of Boulder, WY, was arrested on January 21 for alleged DUI and...
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Riverton rocks Lander in cross-county rivalry
The boys and girls of Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Riverton High School (RHS) have ignited the rivalry between the two schools, placed thirty minutes apart from one another, for years with the traveling trophy in football, soccer and basketball. Tuesday night the rivalry was renewed at Riverton’s Wolverine arena with a fully packed house full of green and red filling the bleachers to the brim.
