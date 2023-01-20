ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont County, WY

#21. Fremont County

 5 days ago

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 10.1 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 3,457,478 people (1,363,422 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

wrrnetwork.com

Property Sale Finalized for new Riverton Hospital

Riverton Medical District is pleased to announce that another milestone has been reached in the progress toward a new hospital for Riverton and surrounding communities. On January 12, 2023, the purchase of the property was finalized. “This land ownership now allows the next phase of building our new state-of-the-art hospital...
RIVERTON, WY
oilcity.news

Snow ending early Monday, but more snow and very cold temps on the horizon

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
RIVERTON, WY
K2 Radio

Wyoming Federal Judges Sentence Five for Assault, Drug, Gun Crimes

Wyoming's three federal judges recently sentenced residents from Riverton, Cheyenne and Torrington for various crimes, according to a news release from the Wyoming U.S. Attorney's Office. Lindburg Shongutsie, 69, of Riverton was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to eight months of home confinement for assault, resisting...
RIVERTON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sublette County Arrest Report for January 16 – January 23, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 16 – January 23, 2023. Adam Roich, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on January 20 on and out-of-county warrant. Gallen Bellis of Boulder, WY, was arrested on January 21 for alleged DUI and...
SUBLETTE COUNTY, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Riverton rocks Lander in cross-county rivalry

The boys and girls of Lander Valley High School (LVHS) and Riverton High School (RHS) have ignited the rivalry between the two schools, placed thirty minutes apart from one another, for years with the traveling trophy in football, soccer and basketball. Tuesday night the rivalry was renewed at Riverton’s Wolverine arena with a fully packed house full of green and red filling the bleachers to the brim.
RIVERTON, WY
