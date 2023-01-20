ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, WY

#6. Johnson County

By Caveman1949 // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 59.1 (5 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 20,100,910 people (1,699,934 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 0

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

No New Trial For Admitted Pedophile, Wyoming Supreme Court Rules

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Gillette man spending life in prison for sexually abusing a 7-year-old boy will not be given a new trial despite his argument that the jury convicted him merely for being a pedophile, and not for committing an actual act of sexual abuse.
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

