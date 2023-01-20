3. Carbon County

Related
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Insanely Long Pronghorn Herd Stops Traffic In Wyoming
This ain’t your everyday occurrence. I get fired up when I see a singular deer or moose, but literally thousands of pronghorn at once?!. It is typical for different species to herd up, especially during winter months. Pronghorn are no different, they love a good herd throughout that time. Herds are known to get quite large, with upwards of a thousand individuals together.
