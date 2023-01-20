ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uinta County, WY

#17. Uinta County

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 19.5 (4 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 5,811,816 people (1,192,236 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

Laramie Live

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
Laramie Live

Fatal Crash East of Evanston, Wyoming

On January 22, 2023, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 33 on Interstate 80, east of Evanston, Wyoming, according to a release. At 5:39 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a rollover crash. A 2007 Volvo Conventional commercial truck was headed east on Interstate 80 when the vehicle...
EVANSTON, WY
ksl.com

Utah enacts emergency feeding measures for deer in parts of northeast Utah

OGDEN — Utah's impressive snowpack is great for the state's water supply outlook this year, but the deep snow depths are also posing new challenges for the struggling deer population, especially in northern Utah. That's why Utah wildlife biologists have implemented emergency measures for the first time in six...
UTAH STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Two Die after Trapped in Snow-Filled Semi-Truck Cab near Evanston

EVANSTON — Two Missouri residents succumbed to injuries after a crash on Interstate 80 left them trapped in a snow-filled semi-truck cab, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). The accident occurred on Sunday, January 22, around 5:39 a.m. and troopers responded to the fatal rollover crash at milepost...
EVANSTON, WY
The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

