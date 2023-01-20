ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Converse County, WY

#14. Converse County

By Wusel007 // Wikimedia Commons
 5 days ago

- Emergency shelters per 100K people: 21.9 (3 shelters in database)

- Emergency shelter capacity per 100K: 6,079,426 people (833,003 total capacity)

- Shelters with generators: 1

- Shelters in 100-year floodplain: 0

oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (1/16/23–1/22/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center

Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters tackle East 17th Street attic fire; no injuries reported

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters have quickly extinguished an attic fire on the 5000 block of East 17th Street. Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported to Casper Public Safety Communications Center by a home security system, a news release states. The response included six units, the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Snow ending early Monday, but more snow and very cold temps on the horizon

CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
RIVERTON, WY
K2 Radio

Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/23 – 1/25/23)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Snow expected Sunday night, Wednesday

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-area residents can expect snowfall today as well as some more later in the week, as temperatures won’t reach above freezing in the coming days, the National Weather Service in Riverton predicts. Today, there is a 50% chance of snow beginning a little after 4...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death

CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

Casper Man Sentenced to 4 to 8 Years for Stalking

A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook

When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?

Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger

Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
CASPER, WY
wyo4news.com

Tiger Rhythm Dance Team pushing to regain state titles

ROCK SPRINGS, WY — The former six-time state champions in 4-A Dance are hoping to regain their state titles this coming Friday at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper, Wyoming. Head Coach Laura Christensen stated, “This group is super strong technically, strength-wise, and they get along incredibly well....
CASPER, WY
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
