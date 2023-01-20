14. Converse County

Related
Project Homeless Connect Natrona County to provide variety of services to area homeless
CASPER, Wyo. — The seventh annual “Project Homeless Connect Natrona County” event, hosted by the Casper Housing Authority CARES, is set to take place Friday, Jan. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free day-long event will provide people with hot meals, healthcare, legal advice, job...
State engineer talks ways to reduce crashes at skewed CY/Poplar intersection with Casper City Council
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council heard a presentation from Wyoming Department of Transportation staff about safety at the intersection of CY Avenue and Poplar Street. CY Avenue is part of Wyoming Highway 220 and is therefore part of WYDOT’s jurisdiction. Over the past six...
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/16/23–1/22/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
As Casper vies to become regional sports hub, city to put $100K grant toward new Parks and Rec master plan
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, City of Casper staff presented the City Council with a proposal to direct $100,000 in grant funding toward the creation of a new Parks and Recreation master plan. The $100,000 grant is being offered to the City of Casper by the Natrona County Recreation...
Another Felon Failed to Return to Casper Re-Entry Center
Another person has failed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center. That's according to a press release from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office, who stated that they are seeking the public's assistance in locating Anthony Ortega, who is currently now wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the...
(PHOTOS) Casper firefighters tackle East 17th Street attic fire; no injuries reported
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper firefighters have quickly extinguished an attic fire on the 5000 block of East 17th Street. Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched at 8:12 a.m. Firefighters responded to a structure fire reported to Casper Public Safety Communications Center by a home security system, a news release states. The response included six units, the on-duty battalion chief and investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.
Snow possible Tuesday night; more snow and colder temps likely over weekend in Casper area
CASPER, Wyo. — The week is shaping up to remain cold and snowy for the most part, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Today is expected to be mostly sunny with a high around 29 degrees and blustery winds with gusts of up to 22 mph. Overnight snow is expected, with up to 2 inches of accumulation possible in some areas.
Snow ending early Monday, but more snow and very cold temps on the horizon
CASPER, Wyo. — Snowfall that started last night is expected to taper off this morning, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high temperatures through much of the week will hit around 27 degrees, with overnight lows dipping to around 18 degrees. Winds are expected to be relatively calm today and tomorrow, blowing at speeds of around 10 mph. Winds will start to pick up again on Wednesday as the chance for light snow returns, with gusts of up to 21 mph.
Natrona County Arrest Log (1/24/23 – 1/25/23)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court. Everyone listed here is presumed innocent...
New Lunch Menu, Saturday Doughnuts, and Fresh Fish for Casper’s Grant Street Grocery & Market
Grant Street Grocery and Market's website announces: New Year, New Menu!. They've got a ton of new items to choose from, including the "Grown up Grilled Cheese" that piqued my interest--a smoked gouda and cheddar sandwhich on grilled sourdough or wheat with a side of hot pepper bacon jam. Hot dang!
Avoid Area: Crash at Casper Mountain Road & Wyoming Boulevard
Motorists should avoid the intersection of Casper Mountain Road and Wyoming Boulevard where emergency crews are responding to a collision Monday morning. At this time, it is unknown whether the crash caused injuries. Be safe and be patient with the first responders.
Snow expected Sunday night, Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper-area residents can expect snowfall today as well as some more later in the week, as temperatures won’t reach above freezing in the coming days, the National Weather Service in Riverton predicts. Today, there is a 50% chance of snow beginning a little after 4...
Jury finds Casper doctor not negligent in post-op death
CASPER, Wyo. — A Seventh Judicial District jury found Casper anesthesiologist Jordan Eddington not negligent in the 2018 death of Calvin Grinder, according to trial clerk Sam Paulson. After a week of testimonies and witnesses, the verdict was read around 9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23. On July 23, 2018,...
Storms Bury Parts Of Wyoming Under Feet Of Snow; Riverton, Rawlins, Casper, Lander Hammered
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Communities across Wyoming are digging out from several snowstorms that have blown through the state since the first of the year. Casper and Lander have each recorded 56 inches of snowfall so far this winter, which puts Casper two feet over...
Casper Man Sentenced to 4 to 8 Years for Stalking
A Casper man was sentenced to four to eight years on a felony stalking charge after an identical sentence two months ago for other crimes, according to the sentence handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday. Erick Richardson heard the sentence by videoconference from where he is incarcerated.
One Of Wyoming’s Top 3 Bakeries To Release A Cookbook
When you're one of the top bakeries in Wyoming, you know you have something good. When Chef Bill Brockley Jr. decided to move to Casper and start sourdough based True bakery, his dream to release a cookbook came with him. The exciting news is the cookbook dream has become a...
What is Casper’s Favorite Girl Scout Cookie?
Girl Scouts of Wyoming kicks off its 2023 Cookie Program on Friday, February 3rd. With that, we're wondering...what's Casper's favorite Girl Scout cookie??. Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches, Trefoils, Adventurefuls, (and new this year, Lemonades, Toast-Yay!, and gluten and allergen free Caramel Chocolate Chip). Also...
Obituaries: McMurry; Holt; Kurtz; Wasserburger
Mary Alice McMurry, 88, passed away January 10, 2023 peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. She was a devout Catholic all her life. Alice was born July 12, 1934 in Rawlins, WY to biological father Eloy Graham and was later adopted by her Aunt and Uncle Abel and Antonia Vigil.
Man convicted of assaulting pregnant woman sentenced for stalking her from jail
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper man previously sentenced to a state prison term for assaulting a pregnant woman has received an additional concurrent sentence for stalking the victim from jail. Erick Richardson, 33, was sentenced to 4–8 years on the stalking case on Wednesday. The term will run concurrent...
Tiger Rhythm Dance Team pushing to regain state titles
ROCK SPRINGS, WY — The former six-time state champions in 4-A Dance are hoping to regain their state titles this coming Friday at the Wyoming State Spirit Competition in Casper, Wyoming. Head Coach Laura Christensen stated, “This group is super strong technically, strength-wise, and they get along incredibly well....
